CTS EVENTIM: BILD And ROCK AM RING Cooperate For 40Th Anniversary (News With Additional Features)

Two brands, one stage: BILD and ROCK AM RING cooperate for 40th anniversary BILD will show Rock am Ring 2025 live – with exclusive content, background reports and a free livestream of the Utopia Stage, ROCK AM RING's main stage. Hamburg, 30 May 2025 – When ROCK AM RING celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025, the excitement won't just be confined to the stages – the festival will also be setting new media standards. For the first time, one of Europe's most iconic festival brands, ROCK AM RING, and Germany's largest media brand, BILD, are collaborating to provide extensive editorial and digital coverage of the anniversary weekend. The heart of this collaboration is the free livestream of the Utopia Stage – ROCK AM RING's main stage – produced by CTS EVENTIM and made available on BILD. This will allow millions of fans who can't attend in person to experience the festival's top acts up close – with premium picture and sound quality. Additionally, BILD will provide editorial coverage of ROCK AM RING's cultural and musical experience, including reports, interviews, backstage insights, and exclusive competitions beyond the festival site. This media partnership brings together two strong brands, combining coverage, emotion and entertainment to create a live experience that will thrill not only fans on site, but also those throughout Germany. Dr Frithjof Pils , Managing Director EVENTIM LIVE:“For 40 years, ROCK AM RING has stood for unforgettable musical highlights and collective live experiences. With BILD at our side, we're bringing that energy to even more people – right into their homes via screen, or on the go via smartphone. This kind of reach offers a unique platform for the anniversary edition.” Tanja May , BILD Show Director:“ROCK AM RING is an institution in the German music scene. As a media partner, we will be providing an unparalleled festival experience for all fans at home with our BILD livestream, as well as reports, interviews and backstage insights.” ROCK AM RING

ABOUT ROCK AM RING What started as a one-off event in 1985 has grown to become one of the biggest and best-known festivals in Europe: ROCK AM RING. More than 75,000 fans travelled to the Nürburgring for the first time to see U2 and Foreigner perform live. In 1987, a second stage was introduced for major solo acts such as David Bowie. From 1991 onwards, the festival was extended to three days, and a third stage was added in 1998. Another milestone was reached in 1999 with Metallica's first appearance – a band that is now inextricably linked with the history of ROCK AM RING. To celebrate the 40th anniversary in 2025, there will be an additional stage. ABOUT BILD BILD is Germany's largest media brand. Its portfolio of brands, including BILD, SPORT BILD, COMPUTER BILD, AUTO BILD, B.Z. and BOOKS, reaches around 41 million people over the age of 14 in Germany every month – that's more than half of the population. Whether through the newspapers BILD and BILD am SONNTAG, online at BILD, or on the go with the app, podcast or video: BILD provides 24/7 news and exclusive content on politics, entertainment, business, society, lifestyle, science and technology, and sport. BILD remains BILD. ABOUT CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through mobile/online portals and physical box offices. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2024, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.8 billion across more than 25 countries. PRESS CONTACT Christian Colmorgen

