United Labels Reports on First Quarter and Expects Further Growth in Revenue and Earnings for Full-Year 2025

30.05.2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münster, 30 May 2025 – United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561), one of Europe's leading brand manufacturers in the media and entertainment sector, generated consolidated revenues of € 4.2 million (prior year: € 5.8 million) in the first three months of the 2025 financial year. The decline in revenue resulted from the timing of customer promotions before and after the reporting date. Despite these shifts in order volume, a significantly higher gross profit margin led to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of € 0.4 million (prior year: € 0.5 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to € 0.3 million (prior year: € 0.4 million), while consolidated net income for the first quarter of 2025 totalled € 0.2 million (prior year: € 0.3 million), corresponding to a return on sales of 4.5%.



The slight decline in first-quarter revenue does not allow conclusions to be drawn about the full year. Despite the shift in orders, the company continues to expect growth in both revenue and earnings for full-year 2025. As at 31 March 2025, the order backlog increased to € 12.7 million compared to € 11.6 million in the previous year. In the prior 2024 financial year, United Labels recorded revenue of € 22.4 million and EBITDA of € 1.4 million.

Particularly pleasing was the continued positive development of the company's online business, which recorded a 44% increase in revenue during this period.



Peter Boder, CEO of United Labels AG, is optimistic:“I am convinced that we have a strong remainder of the financial year ahead of us. This is already becoming evident, particularly in e-commerce. I am therefore confident that we will surpass the prior year's revenue and earnings in full-year 2025.”





About United Labels

United Labels AG is a listed medium-sized family business and is included in the Prime Standard segment. With more than 40 licensing agreements, United Labels develops, produces, and distributes clothing, home textiles, and gift items featuring brands such as Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Snoopy, and Harry Potter. As one of Germany's leading brand manufacturers in the media and entertainment sector, the company's partners include major global media and entertainment companies as well as well-known retail partners, including chain stores, specialist retailers, discounters, and online shops.



Contact:

UNITED LABELS AG, Gildenstraße 6, 48157 Münster, Germany,



Investor Relations & Financial Media:

Meister Consulting GmbH, Tobias Meister, Phone: +49 (0) 2983 908121, Mobile: +49 (0) 170 2939080, Email: ...



Language: English
Company: United Labels AG
ISIN: DE0005489561

