EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Annual Report for the 2024 financial year published

30.05.2025 / 16:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Today, CHAPTERS Group AG published its Annual Report for the 2024 financial year.

The entire Annual Report 2024 is available at the following Website:

Annual Report 2024

30.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: CHAPTERS Group AG Falkenried 29 20251 Hamburg Germany Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69 Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0 WKN: 661830, A254TL Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2146922