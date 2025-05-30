EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2025

30.05.2025 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2025

The equity ratio is 22.0% (December 31, 2024: 24.3%).

Consolidated sales of CHF 79.9 million were CHF 1.2 million above the previous year's figure. EBIT amounted to CHF -17.0 million (previous year: CHF -5.9 million). Pratteln, May 30, 2025 – The Highlight Group's consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2025. Group development in the first quarter of 2025

Consolidated sales at CHF 79.9 million came in above the previous year's level (CHF 78.7 million). At CHF 13.3 million, capitalized film production costs and other own work capitalized were down by CHF 15.0 million on the previous year's figure, due to production factors.



Consolidated operating expenses remained almost at the previous year's level and decreased by CHF 3.3 million or 2.9% to CHF 112.1 million.



As a result, EBIT amounted to CHF -17.0 million, compared to CHF -5.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and consolidated net profit for the period decreased by CHF 10.3 million from CHF -8.3 million to CHF -18.6 million year-on-year

Equity stood at CHF 136.1 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of CHF 15.7 million compared to the end of 2024. The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2025 is available for download at from today. The Highlight Group at a glance Group figures in line with IFRS CHF million Q12025 Q12024 Change in % Sales 79.9 78.7 1.5 EBIT -17.0 -5.9 n/a Consolidated net profit for the period

(after taxes) -18.6 -8.3 n/a Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -13.1 -8.3 n/a Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.23 -0.15 n/a Segment sales Film 52.1 40.4 29.0 Sports and Event 27.8 38.3 -27.4 Segment earnings Film -2.4 -1.7 n/a Sports and Event -13.4 -3.1 n/a CHF million March 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Change in % Total assets 619.4 624.6 -0.8 Equity 136.1 151.9 -10.4 Equity ratio (%) 22.0 24.3 2.3 points Current financial liabilities 211.3 196.5 7.5 Cash and cash equivalents 17.3 16.8 3.1



For further information: Highlight Communications AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b 4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91 e-mail: ...

30.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Highlight Communications AG Netzibodenstrasse 23b 4133 Pratteln Switzerland Phone: +41 61 816 96 96 Fax: +41 61 816 67 67 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0006539198 WKN: 920299 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2148420

End of News EQS News Service