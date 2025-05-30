The Highlight Group Publishes Results For First Quarter Of 2025
The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2025
Pratteln, May 30, 2025 – The Highlight Group's consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2025.
Group development in the first quarter of 2025
Consolidated operating expenses remained almost at the previous year's level and decreased by CHF 3.3 million or 2.9% to CHF 112.1 million.
As a result, EBIT amounted to CHF -17.0 million, compared to CHF -5.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and consolidated net profit for the period decreased by CHF 10.3 million from CHF -8.3 million to CHF -18.6 million year-on-year
Equity stood at CHF 136.1 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of CHF 15.7 million compared to the end of 2024.
The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2025 is available for download at from today.
