Allane Mobility Group successfully kicks off the fiscal year 2025

Positive outlook for fiscal year 2025

EBT improves to €3.8 million after €-4.8 million in the previous year

Group contract portfolio rises to 149,600 contracts Operating consolidated revenue grows by 26.7% to €131.6 million Pullach, May 30, 2025 – Allane Mobility Group, specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, today published its quarterly statement for the first three months of fiscal year 2025. The company significantly increased its operating revenue and earnings before taxes (EBT) compared to the same quarter last year. The group contract portfolio reached a new high.



Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: “The strong performance of our operating business in the first quarter shows that our strategic focus is paying off. The Captive Leasing segment in particular contributed significantly to this positive development. We are confident that we will achieve our growth targets for 2025 and further increase our operating profitability.”



Business development in the first quarter of 2025

The group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) increased to 149,600 contracts as of March 31, 2025, up 4.2% on the figure as of December 31, 2024 (143,500 contracts) and 19.6% on the figure as of March 31, 2024 (125,100 contracts).



Consolidated revenue , which include operating revenue and sales proceeds, rose by 10.8% year-on-year to €194.5 million (Q1 2024: €175.5 million). Operating consolidated revenue , which does not include proceeds from vehicle sales, rose significantly by 26.7% to €131.6 million (Q1 2024: €103.8 million). This development was driven in particular by higher leasing income in the Captive Leasing segment. By contrast, sales proceeds from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from fleet management fell to €62.9 million, representing a decline of 12.2%. The decline is mainly attributable to lower sales volumes and slightly higher unit prices.



Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 36.0% to €96.1 million (Q1 2024: €70.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) rose from €-4.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year to €3.8 million. The result for the first quarter of 2024 was impacted by extraordinary write-downs on leased assets.



Positive outlook for fiscal year 2025

On May 20, 2025, the Allane Mobility Group published its forecast for the 2025 fiscal year. According to this forecast, the Managing Board expects the contract portfolio for the full year to range between 150,000 and 170,000 contracts (latest forecast for the 2024 fiscal year: 143,500). Consolidated operating revenue is expected to be between €570 million and €620 million (latest forecast for fiscal year 2024: €455 million to €460 million). The company expects earnings before taxes to be in the low double-digit million range (latest forecast for fiscal year 2024: -47 million to -52 million euros).



The complete quarterly statement as of March 31, 2025, is available for download on the Allane Mobility Group's Investor Relations website.



About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business segments Online Retail, Fleet Leasing , Captive Leasing and Fleet Management , the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.



Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.



Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million.



With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.







