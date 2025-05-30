Eurobattery Minerals Will Submit Additional Documentation For The EPA At The End Of June



EQS-Media / 30.05.2025 / 18:05 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 30 May 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“ BAT ” and Börse Stuttgart:“ EBM ”; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or“the Company”) today communicates that, following a detailed review by the Finnish Regional State Administrative Agency, the Company has received a request for complementary documentation related to the Environmental Permit Application (EPA) for the Hautalampi battery mineral project. This documentation will be submitted at the end of June 2025. As a result, there will be no final decision about the EPA in this month of May 2025, as previously communicated. At the moment, the Company has no new indication from the Finnish authorities concerning the date for a final decision.

This request provides the Company with a clear opportunity to strengthen the application and ensure full alignment with the latest regulatory requirements under Regulation (EU) 2024/1252 and remains fully committed to advancing the Hautalampi project in line with the highest environmental and ESG standards.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT ) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM ). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, and by doing so, power a cleaner world.

Please visit for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: ...

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ...

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0)8 604 22 55

E-mail: ...

30.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

