CUTS International And Newland Global Group Sign Mou To Boost Australia-India Trade
Signed virtually on May 28 by Pradeep S. Mehta, Secretary General of CUTS International, and Dipen Rughani, CEO of NGG, the MoU marks a key milestone in deepening Australia-India economic ties.
The partnership aims to drive joint research, policy advocacy, capacity building, and business facilitation, with a focus on sectors such as renewable energy, education, healthcare, technology, and infrastructure.
The agreement aligns with Australia's 2025 Roadmap for Economic Engagement with India and the third anniversary of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed last month.
With India now Australia's fifth largest trading partner-two-way trade reaching USD 49.1 billion in 2023-the MoU comes at a strategically opportune time.
CUTS brings over four decades of experience in trade and regulatory policy, while NGG has been advising and facilitating Australia-India trade since 2010.
Together, the organisations aim to generate practical insights for policymakers, businesses, and communities to seize bilateral opportunities.
“This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering Australia-India collaboration through evidence-based policy,” said Mehta.
Rughani added,“With CUTS' global influence, we can create impactful solutions for businesses and governments, strengthening the Australia-India economic corridor.”
Both leaders emphasised that while governments shape policy, true progress depends on collaborative leadership. This alliance is dedicated to producing tangible, inclusive outcomes that benefit stakeholders across both nations.
(KNN Bureau)
