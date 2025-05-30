Why Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan Is Your Best Option For Low Interest Loans Up To Rs. 55 Lakh

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India For customers planning a destination wedding, covering unexpected medical bills, or managing multiple financial obligations, finding the right credit solution is essential. In today's competitive lending market, many are seeking low-interest loans with fast processing and flexible terms. The Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan stands out as a top choice-offering high-value loans with unmatched convenience and reliability.

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

A Personal Loan Designed Around the Customer's Needs

With the increasing demand for quick and collateral-free financing, the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan provides a seamless borrowing experience. Eligible individuals can avail of loans of up to Rs. 55 lakh, with instant approval and disbursal within 24 hours*, making it one of the most efficient financing solutions available.

Top Reasons to Choose Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan



High Value Loan : Customers can borrow up to Rs. 55 lakh to cover a variety of personal needs-ranging from home upgrades to education expenses or even emergency situations.

Fast Processing: The personal loan application process is fully digital, offering instant approval and quick fund disbursal within 24 hours* of verification.

Flexible Repayment Tenure: Borrowers can choose a repayment plan with a tenure of up to 96 months, giving them the flexibility to manage EMIs according to their monthly budget.

Minimal documents: Personal loan documents required depend on the customer profile - and can include KYC documents, income proofs and so on. Multiple Loan Variants

Bajaj Finserv offers three different personal loan types, allowing applicants to pick the format that best fits their financial habits:

​

Term Loan



Full amount disbursed at once

Fixed EMIs through the tenure Prepayment charges applicable

Flexi Term Loan



Interest charged only on the amount withdrawn

Multiple withdrawals without reapplying No extra charges for part-prepayment

Flexi Hybrid Term Loan



Interest-only EMI option up to the first 24 months

Option to withdraw funds as needed No extra charges for part-prepayments

No Collateral or Guarantor Required: The loan is completely unsecured, which means applicants are not required to pledge any asset or arrange for a guarantor.

Simple Eligibility Criteria

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is available to a broad customer base with the following basic eligibility:



Nationality : Indian

Age : Between 21 years and 80 years* (*Higher age limit at the end of the loan tenure)

Profession : Salaried or self-employed individuals

CIBIL Score : 685 or higher Employment : Must be working with a public, private, or multinational company

A Trusted Lending Partner

As one of India's leading non-banking financial companies, Bajaj Finserv has built a reputation for responsible lending and customer-first service. From the streamlined application to transparent charges, every aspect of the loan process is designed to ensure customer satisfaction and ease.

How to Apply

Applying for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is quick and entirely online:

Visit the official Bajaj Finserv website

Enter basic details to check if you have a pre-approved offer

Fill up the form and do the KYC

Customer representative will connect with you for further process.

This process ensures that eligible customers can access much-needed funds without delays or complicated procedures.

*Terms and conditions apply

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit