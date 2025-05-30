403
Tailored For Southeast Asia, Honored With German Red Dot Award, Midea Numen AC Brings Innovative Designs
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) ESSEN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2025 - Midea, the world's No.1 residential inverter air conditioner company, has reached a new milestone as its Midea Numen air conditioner won the prestigious German Red Dot Product Design Award 2025. Featuring an AI system and innovative structural design, Numen enhances energy efficiency and cooling experience, quickly gaining popularity in Malaysia and Thailand.
Midea Numen AC for Southeast Asia Earns German Red Dot Award for Groundbreaking Designs
Powered by the advanced AI ECOMASTER system, Numen balances energy saving with optimal comfort by adapting to environmental conditions and user preferences. With precise temperature control of ±0.3°C and verified 30% extra energy savings, it delivers smart, efficient cooling. Complementing this, Midea's cutting-edge inverter technology-backed by 27 years of development and over 3,300 patents-ensures high performance and reliability.
Numen improves user experience with COOLFLASH technology that drops room temperature by 5°C within 10 minutes, even during extreme heat of up to 55°C. Its upgraded I-Clean frost cleaning removes more dust and bacteria, while the AIR MAGIC ion generator eliminates viruses efficiently. Designed for Southeast Asia's humid climate, it uses Prime Guard's six-layer protection including anti-corrosion copper tubes and UV-coated PCBs for durability. Thai and Malaysian customers are surprised by its cooling effectiveness, quiet operation, and reliable service.
Numen's innovative PULL-DOWN STRUCTURE revolutionizes installation and maintenance by providing easy access to internal components, reducing PCB replacement to 74 seconds and motor replacement by 72%. For users, it
simplifies cleaning with a taller air outlet and easily removable louvers, ensuring long-term efficiency and less downtime.
With over 20 years of overseas market cultivation, Midea has established manufacturing and R&D centers in Southeast Asia, focusing on localized design and production. Committed to advancing inverter technology, Midea aims to deliver energy-efficient, user-friendly air conditioners that meet practical consumer needs in the region.
