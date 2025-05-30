ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) Committed To Leading Marketing's AI-Powered Reinvention



The explosion of AI in marketing is not a temporary wave - it marks a permanent shift in how businesses attract and retain customers

ONAR Holding's strength lies in its ability to combine centralized innovation with decentralized expertise In addition to building proprietary technology, ONAR is aggressively expanding through strategic acquisitions

The marketing industry is undergoing a seismic transformation, driven by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning and data analytics. Traditional strategies are no longer sufficient in a world where consumers expect hyperpersonalized content, real-time engagement and seamless user experiences. In this era of digital acceleration, companies must adapt or risk irrelevance. ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) is embracing this challenge head-on, positioning itself as a leader in the reinvention of marketing through proprietary technologies, global reach and a forward-thinking acquisition strategy designed to reshape how marketing services are delivered to growth-stage and mid-market companies.

The explosion of AI in marketing is not a temporary wave - it marks a permanent shift in how businesses attract and retain customers. According to Grand View Research, the global AI in marketing market was worth approximately $20.45 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth...

