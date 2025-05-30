Gravity Separation Tech Arrives At Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Tailings Recovery Site, Advancing Resource Revenue Plans



Vancouver-based gold and silver resource developer ESGold Corp. is building a revenue-generating clean tailings rehabilitation operation at its flagship site in Quebec, while preparing for further gold and silver exploration at the historic mine property

The tailings cleanup operation relies on a gravity separation circuit that separates out heavy metals without reliance on polluting cyanide extraction methods

ESGold recently received delivery of Humphrey spiral concentrators that will form a key part of the gravity separation circuit when the cleanup operation begins later this year The company expects the tailings recovery to generate about $35 million per year, which it will use to build its exploration strategy at the 13,116-hectare site abandoned by a previous producer

Heavy metal resource developer ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is taking a“tangible step” toward production anticipated to begin later this year in its recovery operation at a historic gold and silver resource named Montauban in Quebec, Canada.

ESGold holds 265 mining claims at the Montauban site, covering 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres). The company's production model anticipates immediate revenue generation through tailings reprocessing to rehabilitate the site, while continuing to move toward further gold and silver...

