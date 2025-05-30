“National Science And Technology Innovation Top 100 Index Report” Released For The Seventh Consecutive Year: A Data Perspective On The Evolution Of China's Technological Strength

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China – On May 30, the renowned digital research institution, Bayuegua Technology Innovation Research Institute, held a media conference in Beijing for the release of the“National Science and Technology Innovation Top 100 Index Report 2025” (hereinafter referred to as“the Report”).







This marks the seventh consecutive year that the Bayuegua Technology Innovation Research Institute has published this report. The Report focuses on over one billion scientific data points, including patents and journal articles from 178 countries and regions worldwide, referred to as the“Innovation Brain.” It also incorporates official data from relevant ministries such as the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, as well as publicly available data from industry associations, ensuring the scientific, complete, comprehensive, and comparable nature of the data.

The indicator system in the Report benchmarks against international science and technology innovation evaluation systems while incorporating the characteristics of China's technological innovation. It integrates five national standards and over ten industry and local standards that the Bayuegua Institute has participated in, ensuring the objectivity, fairness, scientific rigor, and sustainability of the indicator system. This system has been adopted by the Ministry of Science and Technology in the“Enterprise Innovation Points System Work Guidelines.” The Report monitors over 10,000 innovative entities nationwide based on three primary indicators:“innovation capability, innovation value, and innovation impact,” along with nine secondary indicators and more than twenty tertiary indicators, ultimately selecting the top 500 enterprises, top 50 universities, and top 50 research institutions.

Highlight 1: Acceleration of PCT International Patent Layout and Significant Enhancement of Global Competitiveness of Leading Enterprises

In terms of regional distribution, among the top 500 enterprises, the eastern region has the highest number of innovative companies, accounting for 77.6%; the central region accounts for 13%; the western region 7.6%; and the northeastern region 1.8%. This indicates that innovative activities are more active among eastern enterprises in China's technological innovation landscape.

Regarding patents, the top 500 enterprises have maintained an annual patent authorization volume of over 250,000 for the past three years, indicating a consistently high level of activity in technological innovation and intellectual property layout. The number of PCT international patent applications has exceeded 62,000, playing a significant role in promoting domestic innovative entities' participation in global competition.

In terms of enterprise types, the number of private enterprises (260) slightly exceeds the total number of state-owned and central enterprises (240), demonstrating a high level of activity among private enterprises and other non-public economic entities in China's technological innovation sector.

Highlight 2: Strengthening the Value of Patent Transactions and Market-Oriented Mechanisms

Among the“Top 50 Universities,” 30 are located in the eastern region, while the central and western regions each have 8, and the northeastern region has 4. By province, Jiangsu ranks first with 9 universities; Beijing is second with 8; and Guangdong ranks third with 4. The Report suggests that the vibrant innovation activity in China's eastern region is closely related to the proactive technology innovation policies and innovative atmosphere in the area.

Highlight 3: Incorporating Enterprise Research Institutes and Advancing Industry-Research Integration to New Heights

The Report includes more enterprise-based research institutes into a unified evaluation system alongside traditional research institutions, reflecting an inclusive and guiding approach toward diverse innovation entities. In the“Top 50 Research Institutions,” the eastern region has the highest number, and in the past three years, the concentration of PCT international patent applications has been relatively high.