'Tawasol 2025' Forum Kicks Off Tomorrow Under Crown Prince Patronage

Amman, May 30 (Petra)-- The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), under the auspices of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, will host the third edition of the Tawasol 2025 Forum tomorrow, at the King Hussein Business Park.With the theme "Dialogue on the Future," the event centers on two primary axes: economic transformation and future readiness, and it addresses important global changes and how they connect with provocative local topics within major issues addressed throughout the year.Topics include artificial intelligence and data in Jordan, entrepreneurship, tourism, art and culture, technical and vocational training, and administrative reform will all be covered in the six debate sessions that will comprise the forum. Youth, experts, and decision-makers from different sectors and governorates will participate in the forum.In addition to the forum's website and the foundation's social media accounts, Jordan TV, Al Mamlaka TV, Roya TV, and Amman TV will all broadcast live coverage of the forum throughout the day. The seminars, which will be televised from the Crown Prince Foundation's offices across all governorates, will also be attended by a number of young people.Talabat, Jordan Bromine Company, Umniah Telecom, Arab Bank, Zain Telecom, and Zain Innovation Platform "Zinc" are among the national organizations supporting this year's forum. Additionally, the forum includes institutional partnerships with the Jordanian Economic and Social Council, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Banks in Jordan, the Jordan Strategy Forum, and the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j).