Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Tawasol 2025' Forum Kicks Off Tomorrow Under Crown Prince Patronage

'Tawasol 2025' Forum Kicks Off Tomorrow Under Crown Prince Patronage


2025-05-30 02:02:42
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 30 (Petra)-- The Crown Prince Foundation (CPF), under the auspices of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, will host the third edition of the Tawasol 2025 Forum tomorrow, at the King Hussein Business Park.
With the theme "Dialogue on the Future," the event centers on two primary axes: economic transformation and future readiness, and it addresses important global changes and how they connect with provocative local topics within major issues addressed throughout the year.
Topics include artificial intelligence and data in Jordan, entrepreneurship, tourism, art and culture, technical and vocational training, and administrative reform will all be covered in the six debate sessions that will comprise the forum. Youth, experts, and decision-makers from different sectors and governorates will participate in the forum.
In addition to the forum's website and the foundation's social media accounts, Jordan TV, Al Mamlaka TV, Roya TV, and Amman TV will all broadcast live coverage of the forum throughout the day. The seminars, which will be televised from the Crown Prince Foundation's offices across all governorates, will also be attended by a number of young people.
In addition to the forum's website and the foundation's social media accounts, Jordan TV, Al Mamlaka TV, Roya TV, and Amman TV will all broadcast live coverage of the forum throughout the day. The seminars, which will be televised from the Crown Prince Foundation's offices across all governorates, will also be attended by a number of young people.
Talabat, Jordan Bromine Company, Umniah Telecom, Arab Bank, Zain Telecom, and Zain Innovation Platform "Zinc" are among the national organizations supporting this year's forum. Additionally, the forum includes institutional partnerships with the Jordanian Economic and Social Council, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Banks in Jordan, the Jordan Strategy Forum, and the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j).

MENAFN30052025000117011021ID1109616674

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search