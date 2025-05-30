403
Qatar's Culinary Scene, A New Recipe For Tourism Success
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's rapidly flourishing culinary scene, significantly bolstered by initiatives such as 'Taste of Qatar' and the recent inclusion of the Michelin Guide, is poised to become a major draw for international travellers, according to a UN Tourism official.
Speaking to Gulf Times, UN Tourism's International Development and Co-operation director Jaime Mayaki said this gastronomic evolution is adding a crucial new dimension to the country's growing appeal as a global tourism destination.
He underlined the strategic importance of this culinary focus, explaining how it complements Qatar's broader efforts in service excellence and cultural preservation.
“I'm extremely happy to see that Qatar is also looking at, putting into perspective its own gastronomy, its own Qatari spices, its own cuisine,” Mayaki said.“This can be an amazing set of different products related to gastronomy that Qatar can put into perspective.”
He pointed out that the enthusiasm surrounding Qatar's culinary landscape stems from several key developments. The 'Taste of Qatar' programme, launched earlier this year, introduces a sophisticated restaurant classification system designed to elevate service standards and dining experiences across the country.
Mayaki stressed that these initiatives aim to create a world-class dining ecosystem, also highlighting the recent launch of the Michelin Guide in Doha. This is expected to enhance travellers' ability to discover the breadth of Qatar's dining and hospitality, ensuring richer and more unforgettable experiences.
The UN Tourism official drew a parallel with Lima in Peru, a city that has transformed into a leading global culinary capital, attracting travellers solely for its gastronomic offerings.“Lima has become one of the key leading capitals of the world when it comes to gastronomy, so people even travel to Peru just to eat,” he noted, suggesting a similar path for Qatar.
He also underscored that a broader commitment to service excellence is driving the entire tourism sector forward. He cited the Qatar Tourism Awards, now in its third edition, as a key driver of healthy competition and increased visibility for the country on the international stage.
“The tourism actors are raising their standards so there is a healthy competition among them,” he said.“This creates genuine interest, generates attention and visibility for Doha, for the whole country.”
UN Tourism, as a global entity, is actively promoting Qatar as a premier destination in the region, a place where“amazing hotels, tour operators, tour guides, and destinations and sites” are continually raising the bar, according to Mayaki.
He spotlighted the strategic integration of tourism influencers into marketing campaigns, which he described as a necessary evolution in today's digital age.“You can no longer do marketing campaigns without including influencers in the mix, you cannot communicate without them,” he said, stressing the positive buzz generated by Qatar's distinct tourism products.
Regarding Qatar's competitive advantages over other regional destinations, Mayaki said connectivity is paramount.“Qatar Airways is one of the leading airlines in the world,” he said, pointing to its expanding global hubs and the attractive 1-2 days transit stay packages that encourage extended visits.
He noted that cultural heritage also stands out as a significant draw, lauding Qatar's commitment to developing and showcasing its rich cultural assets and citing the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) as an example.“That was really amazing, and you see also a lot of different cultures being featured,” he recounted, sharing his recent visit to the Latin American exhibition at NMoQ.
The country's coastline also offers diverse marine sports opportunities, the UN Tourism official added.
Qatar's most significant demonstration of its capabilities, according to Mayaki, was its flawless hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022. He said:“The world saw when Qatar hosted the World Cup that, in terms of hospitality, in terms of services available, everything went extremely smoothly. This again, in terms of visibility, gives an edge to Qatar in comparison to other countries in the region because they were the only one having been able so far to organise an event of that magnitude.”
Mayaki also pointed to the vision propelling Qatar's tourism ambitions, commending His Highness the Amir's“amazing vision” rooted in Qatari values, which he believes inspires the nation's efforts.“It's also a metaphor of how the country is also moving forward in a very modern way but with their own values,” he added, expressing UN Tourism's enthusiasm to be part of Qatar's ongoing tourism adventure.
“We see that the number of visitors are increasing, but you want quality over quantity as well,” Mayaki said, highlighting Qatar's focus on a balanced growth strategy that blends tradition with modernity, sustainability, and digital innovation.
