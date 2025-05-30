American Crane Unveils Inspirational Mural Honoring Legacy, Innovation, And Workforce At Douglassville Headquarters

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The mural, which now adorns a prominent exterior wall at the Douglassville, PA facility, was the vision of Stephanie Delibertis, Owner & Executive Director of Outreach & Development at ACECO. She conceptualized the idea to honor her father, ACECO's history, and leave a lasting mark on the company. Inspired by the work of renowned muralists Mike Miller and Greg Didyoung, Delibertis led the initiative from inception to installation.

Created in collaboration with artists Miller and Didyoung, the mural vividly illustrates American Crane's rich legacy, the strength of its workforce, and the innovation that powers its future. Its design was developed with the input and passion of a team that included Delibertis, her daughter Taylor Suzenski (Innovation Engineer at ACECO), and Michele Downie (Marketing Manager at ACECO).

"This mural is more than just public art-it's a permanent expression of who we are," said Delibertis. "It represents our past, our future and our commitment to one another. It reminds us every day to Always Lift. Never Quit."

To bring her vision to life, Delibertis transformed two unused office spaces into a dedicated Collaboration Room, which served as a creative space throughout the project. This unique workspace became a hub for creativity, enabling employees from across the company to participate in the mural's development and literally leave their mark. From brushstrokes to ideas, the mural became a collective effort that reflects the heart of the ACECO community.

The recent completion of our mural has quickly become a source of pride for employees and a point of interest for the wider community.

