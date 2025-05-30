Xendex Presale Nears Completion As XRP Ecosystem Gains Momentum Ahead Of Major Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XenDex 's $XDX presale is entering its final 24 hours, with nearly all tokens allocated and only a small supply remaining for last-minute participants. This final window coincides with heightened activity across the XRP ecosystem, as anticipation builds around the upcoming Ripple Conference in Las Vegas 2025. With XRP's growing institutional attention, XenDex is positioning itself as the first fully integrated decentralized exchange (DEX) built natively on the XRP Ledger.

Once the presale ends, $XDX is expected to be listed on select centralized exchanges currently in discussion with the team-meaning any future purchases will occur at market rates, which may be higher than the current presale price.

What is XenDex on XRP Blockchain?

XenDex is a next-generation decentralized exchange built natively on the XRP Ledger, designed for ultra-fast transactions, low fees, and powerful DeFi tools-all in one place.

Purchase XDX And Earn Reward

Features and Problems XenDex Aims to Solve on XRP Ledger

XenDex solves XRP's lack of DeFi options by providing:



AI Copy Trading : Mirror top traders and minimize risk

Lending & Borrowing : Lend or borrow XRP assets without intermediaries

Cross-Chain Swaps : Trade XRP native tokens across Solana, Ethereum, BNB, and more DAO Governance : $XDX holders vote on platform upgrades

Why Should I Buy $XDX?

Holding $XDX gives users:



rewards through Staking and liquidity provision

Platform fee discounts

Early access to features, airdrops, and listings Voting power on future platform decisions and upgrades

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

Following the presale, $XDX is expected to become available on multiple centralized exchanges currently in discussion with the XenDex team.

$XDX On Presale

Is XenDex a Legit Project on XRP?

Yes. XenDex is built by a team with experience in Cardano and SUI, has ongoing audits, and integrates with key XRP tools like Xaman and XRP Toolkit.

XenDex Presale Details



Soft Cap: Reached

Hard Cap: Almost Sold Out

Time Left: 24 Hours Presale Rate : 150 XRP = 1200 $XDX

