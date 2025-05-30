Domestic Violence Survivor Support

MENAFN - 3BL) At Gen, we believe that everyone should feel safe and able to take full advantage of the digital world. The knowledge that our personal data and financial information are protected brings invaluable peace of mind, and we aim to provide that sense of confidence to individuals across the globe, including members of our most vulnerable communities.

That's why we work with organizations like the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), the leading voice in the United States for domestic violence survivors and their advocates. Together, we've joined the fight against technology abuse, a growing part of domestic violence that often includes online stalking, identity theft or financial abuse.

Through product donations and volunteer initiatives, we've helped raise awareness of tech-facilitated abuse, created tools that make survivors' lives online safer and more private, and continued to support our nonprofit partners serving these communities on the ground.

Providing Survivors with Tools to Help Stay Cyber Safe

In 2024, we launched a targeted donation program through our partnership with TechSoup to provide more than 3,700 Norton product licenses to domestic violence survivors across the U.S. TechSoup helps facilitate the donations to the Safe Shelter Collaborative , which in turn delivers the products to survivors through its network of member organizations.

The donated products include Norton 360 Deluxe, which can prevent activity or location tracking, information theft, installation of malicious programs and uninvited changes to devices, and Norton Secure VPN, which protects the user's online privacy by hiding the computer's address from websites visited from any device.

NNEDV, which represents the 56 U.S. state and territorial domestic violence coalitions, who in turn represent more than 2,000 local programs and the millions of survivors they serve annually, also collaborates on the donation program.

Coming Together to Support Survivors

Gen team members from across the company have volunteered their time and effort in service of survivors through a series of recent events. In April, our Head of Corporate Responsibility and our Director of AI & Innovation spoke alongside NNEDV representatives on a virtual panel about how to support domestic violence survivors in the digital age.

The conversation covered the threats that survivors face online, how to identify tech-facilitated abuse when it happens and how advocates can help survivors increase their digital privacy. The event also shone a spotlight on some of the digital resources we've co-created with NNEDV, such as the Financial Abuse and Technology Guide and the Securing Devices and Accounts Guide . These tools are in addition to our $100,000 annual grant to NNEDV, supporting the organization's Safety Net technology abuse response initiative as well as its Economic Justice program.

Subsequently, Gen team members at every one of our U.S. locations, including our new MoneyLion offices in New York and New Jersey, as well as our remote U.S. employees, participated in events facilitated by Visit that benefited domestic violence survivors as part of our 2025 Global Volunteer Week. Together, Gen volunteers assembled nearly 500 backpacks for survivors that included food, hygiene items and physical copies of the resources we developed with NNEDV to help survivors stay safe online. This meaningful partnership with NNEDV helped enhance the impact of the events and further spread the word about the organization's critical work.

"I grew up in and used to work in shelters around New York, so I know how much this means," said one volunteer. "We wrote messages for survivors and packed kits with everyday essentials... And it was great to be able to do good alongside coworkers."

These grants were awarded from the Gen Foundation, a corporate advised fund of Silicon Valley Community Foundation.