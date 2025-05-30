Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gilead Sciences Commemorated The Opening Of The Bay Area Young Survivors Breast Cancer Memorial Garden

2025-05-30 02:01:03
(MENAFN- 3BL) We recently commemorated the opening of the Bay Area Young Survivors Breast Cancer Memorial Garden in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. As the first memorial of its kind, the garden serves both as a place to honor the lives taken by metastatic breast cancer and as a beacon of remembrance and hope for the community.
We're dedicated to supporting organizations like BAYS – and we'll continue our work to create new possibilities for people living with cancer.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

