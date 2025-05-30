The DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

TOGETHER, WE CHANGE LIVES

Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and enable youth sports participation.

In our first quarter of 2025, we:



Supported victims of the Los Angeles wildfires and historic flooding in Asheville, North Carolina through donations and community outreach events.

Hosted our 7th annual Sports Matter Night with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Teamed up with Brooks for the 2025 Empower Her Collection to donate up to $500,000 to youth running programs across the country.

Read on to learn more.

Disaster Relief Fundraiser Update

In February, DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation pledged more than $10 million to support communities impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and the historic flooding in Asheville, North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

Through a four-week disaster relief campaign at point-of-sale (POS), store teammates raised $977,000. The DICK'S Foundation matched those donations – and brought the total giving from the campaign to $2 million. All proceeds are being directed to schools and non-profit organizations in the Los Angeles and Asheville areas affected by the recent disasters.

Read more about DICK'S and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's $10 million natural disaster relief and recovery pledge here .

Scoring Big for Sports Matter

We clinched a win on and off the ice at this year's 7th annual Sports Matter Night with the Pittsburgh Penguins! More than $19,000 was raised for our Sports Matter Program through our Sports Matter Auction, sale of warm up and mystery pucks and our special ticket offer. We were joined by local corporate and field teammates.

During the game's first intermission, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation surprised Pittsburgh I.C.E. with a $25,000 Sports Matter Grant! The organization offers kids of all socio-economic backgrounds the opportunity to lace up and learn to play hockey.

Run It Back: DICK'S & Brooks Team Up for the 2025 Empower Her Collection

For the sixth year in a row, DICK'S Sporting Goods and Brooks are teaming up to give every girl a chance to run with the Empower Her Collection.

DICK'S and Brooks together will donate $1 for every pair of socks, $5 for every apparel item and $10 for every pair of shoes with The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation logo on it sold through Dec. 31, 2025, up to a combined total of $500,000, to Marathon Kids via The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation.

Check out the 2025 Empower Her Collection here .

Celebrating Those Protecting Public Lands

Guides at Public Lands nominated three outstanding organizations for a Public Lands Fund grant. My Team Triumph , The Hiking Buddies and Allegheny Cleanways will each receive a $5,000 grant to continue work to conserve public lands and create a more accessible and equitable outdoors.

Learn more about the Public Lands Fund here .

THESE MOMENTS ARE MADE POSSIBLE BY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE SPORTS MATTER FUND. IF YOU'D LIKE TO DONATE, VISIT .

Written by Hilary Totin