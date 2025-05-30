Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Disaster Preparedness: Practical Strategies For Business Continuity

2025-05-30 02:01:03
(MENAFN- 3BL) With hurricane season approaching and climate-related disasters on the rise, organizations in sectors like manufacturing, energy, insurance, and law must be ready to respond-not react. This timely, solutions-focused webinar will walk you through the essential elements of disaster preparedness and business continuity planning, offering practical strategies to protect your people, property, and operations.

Join experts from Antea Group as they share lessons learned from real-world events and guide you through actions you can take before a crisis hits to minimize downtime, reduce costs, and strengthen resilience.

What You'll Learn:

  • How to build and maintain effective emergency response and business continuity plans
  • Why contractor pre-qualification and pre-event contracts can be critical during recovery
  • How to leverage real-time monitoring tools for severe weather, fire, and air quality events (e.g. fire smoke, chemical emergency, ozone alerts)
  • Key steps to protect workers, vehicles, and equipment in high-risk scenarios
  • Practical investments in facility hardening that have delivered real results

Please join us on June 18th at Noon CT ! If you can't make the live broadcast, registering will also give you access to the on-demand recording about 2 hours after the presentation ends.

