Disaster Preparedness: Practical Strategies For Business Continuity
Join experts from Antea Group as they share lessons learned from real-world events and guide you through actions you can take before a crisis hits to minimize downtime, reduce costs, and strengthen resilience.
What You'll Learn:
-
How to build and maintain effective emergency response and business continuity plans
Why contractor pre-qualification and pre-event contracts can be critical during recovery
How to leverage real-time monitoring tools for severe weather, fire, and air quality events (e.g. fire smoke, chemical emergency, ozone alerts)
Key steps to protect workers, vehicles, and equipment in high-risk scenarios
Practical investments in facility hardening that have delivered real results
Please join us on June 18th at Noon CT ! If you can't make the live broadcast, registering will also give you access to the on-demand recording about 2 hours after the presentation ends.
Register Here!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment