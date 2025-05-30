Discover The Most Entrepreneurial Cities Of 2025

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab GoDaddy analyzed small business data across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia to determine the Most Entrepreneurial Cities of 2025. From vibrant metros to unexpected suburban powerhouses, explore the global rankings to uncover the fastest-growing entrepreneurial hotspots and how small businesses are driving economic change and innovation in 2025. Data Highlights See which cities are thriving across each country. Discover what's fueling each city's growth. Download exclusive, special edition Most Entrepreneurial City seals below. United States Key Growth Drivers by City:

San Francisco, CA: A leading innovation powerhouse with 122% growth.

Los Angeles, CA: A dynamic entrepreneurial hub growing by 50%.

Denver, CO: Balancing lifestyle with business, seeing 56% growth.

Oklahoma City, OK: Rising rapidly with 21% growth driven by a booming startup community. Frankfort, IL, Ontario, CA, Wilmington, DE & NC, Katy, TX, Alameda, CA: Suburban cities transforming into entrepreneurial engines with impressive new business creation rates. Customer Story Spotlight: Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial U.S. Cities by New Businesses

Rank City New Business Added #01 San Francicso, CA 173,054 #02 Los Angeles, CA 153,681 #03 Denver, CO 63,010 #04 Oklahoma City, OK 11,180 #05 Frankfort, IL 10,370 #06 Ontario, CA 9,798 #07 Wilmington, DE 8,811 #08 Wilmington, NC 6,734 #09 Katy, TX 6,600 #10 Alameda, CA 6,300

Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.

The Latest United States Microbusiness Data

The Latest United States Microbusiness Data

United Kingdom

Key Growth Drivers by City:



London: Thriving tech ecosystem with unmatched startup energy.

Aberdeen, Coventry, Liverpool: Emerging innovation hubs fostering significant growth.

Manchester & Edinburgh: Established and rapidly growing small-business scenes. Brighton, Glasgow, Newcastle & Nottingham: Growing cities experiencing exciting entrepreneurial growth across multiple industries.

Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial U.K. Cities by Growth (%)

Rank City Microbusiness Growth (%) #01 London 6.6% #02 Aberdeen 5.9% #03 Coventry 5.6% #04 Liverpool 5.4% #05 Manchester 5.1% #06 Edinburgh 5% #07 Brighton 4.7% #08 Glasgow 4.4% #09 Newcastle 4% #10 Nottingham 3.9%

Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.

The Latest United Kingdom Microbusiness Data

The Latest United Kingdom Microbusiness Data

Australia

Key Growth Drivers by City:



Bundaberg: Extraordinary 178% growth-leading Australia's entrepreneurial wave

Sydney: Continued growth at 73%, solidifying its place as a global business city. Palmerston, Albany, Ipswich: Regional cities showing outstanding entrepreneurial momentum, showcasing how business innovation is spreading beyond traditional centers.

Top 5 Most Entrepreneurial Australian Cities by Growth (%)

Rank City Microbusiness Growth (%) #01 Bundaberg 178% #02 Sydney 74% #03 Palmerston 46% #04 Albany 23% #05 Ipswich 21%

Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.

The Latest Australian Microbusiness Data

The Latest Australian Microbusiness Data

Why it Matters

Small businesses aren't just reshaping cities-they're driving entire economies forward. In a time of global economic shifts, our data highlights not just growth, but resilience. Entrepreneurs continue to adapt, innovate, and thrive, making their communities stronger and more vibrant places to live and work.

Ready to dive deeper?

Download the data to access comprehensive insights, city-by-city breakdowns, and detailed analysis.

