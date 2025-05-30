Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Discover The Most Entrepreneurial Cities Of 2025

Discover The Most Entrepreneurial Cities Of 2025


2025-05-30 02:01:02
(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab

GoDaddy analyzed small business data across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia to determine the Most Entrepreneurial Cities of 2025. From vibrant metros to unexpected suburban powerhouses, explore the global rankings to uncover the fastest-growing entrepreneurial hotspots and how small businesses are driving economic change and innovation in 2025.

Data Highlights

See which cities are thriving across each country. Discover what's fueling each city's growth. Download exclusive, special edition Most Entrepreneurial City seals below.

United States

Key Growth Drivers by City:

  • San Francisco, CA: A leading innovation powerhouse with 122% growth.
  • Los Angeles, CA: A dynamic entrepreneurial hub growing by 50%.
  • Denver, CO: Balancing lifestyle with business, seeing 56% growth.
  • Oklahoma City, OK: Rising rapidly with 21% growth driven by a booming startup community.
  • Frankfort, IL, Ontario, CA, Wilmington, DE & NC, Katy, TX, Alameda, CA: Suburban cities transforming into entrepreneurial engines with impressive new business creation rates.

Customer Story Spotlight:

Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial U.S. Cities by New Businesses

Rank City New Business Added
#01 San Francicso, CA 173,054
#02 Los Angeles, CA 153,681
#03 Denver, CO 63,010
#04 Oklahoma City, OK 11,180
#05 Frankfort, IL 10,370
#06 Ontario, CA 9,798
#07 Wilmington, DE 8,811
#08 Wilmington, NC 6,734
#09 Katy, TX 6,600
#10 Alameda, CA 6,300

Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.

The Latest United States Microbusiness Data

Visit the U.S. microbusiness page and discover data downloads, customer stories, and more. Explore

Downloadable Seals for Each Top-Ranked City

Alameda, CA | Denver, CO | Frankfort, IL | Katy, TX | Los Angeles, CA | Oklahoma City, OK | Ontario, CA | San Francisco, CA | Wilmington, DE | Wilmington, NC

United Kingdom

Key Growth Drivers by City:

  • London: Thriving tech ecosystem with unmatched startup energy.
  • Aberdeen, Coventry, Liverpool: Emerging innovation hubs fostering significant growth.
  • Manchester & Edinburgh: Established and rapidly growing small-business scenes.
  • Brighton, Glasgow, Newcastle & Nottingham: Growing cities experiencing exciting entrepreneurial growth across multiple industries.

Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial U.K. Cities by Growth (%)

Rank City Microbusiness Growth (%)
#01 London 6.6%
#02 Aberdeen 5.9%
#03 Coventry 5.6%
#04 Liverpool 5.4%
#05 Manchester 5.1%
#06 Edinburgh 5%
#07 Brighton 4.7%
#08 Glasgow 4.4%
#09 Newcastle 4%
#10 Nottingham 3.9%

Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.

The Latest United Kingdom Microbusiness Data

Visit the U.K. microbusiness page and discover data downloads, customer stories, and more. Explore

Downloadable Seals for Each Top-Ranked City

Aberdeen, UK | Brighton, UK | Coventry, UK | Edinburgh, UK | Glasgow, UK | Liverpool, UK | London, UK | Manchester, UK | Newcastle, UK | Nottingham, UK

Australia

Key Growth Drivers by City:

  • Bundaberg: Extraordinary 178% growth-leading Australia's entrepreneurial wave
  • Sydney: Continued growth at 73%, solidifying its place as a global business city.
  • Palmerston, Albany, Ipswich: Regional cities showing outstanding entrepreneurial momentum, showcasing how business innovation is spreading beyond traditional centers.

Top 5 Most Entrepreneurial Australian Cities by Growth (%)

Rank City Microbusiness Growth (%)
#01 Bundaberg 178%
#02 Sydney 74%
#03 Palmerston 46%
#04 Albany 23%
#05 Ipswich 21%

Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.

The Latest Australian Microbusiness Data

Visit the Australian microbusiness page and discover data downloads, customer stories, and more. Explore

Downloadable Seals for Each Top-Ranked City

Albany, AU | Bundaberg, AU | Ipswich, AU | Palmerston, AU | Sydney, AU

Why it Matters

Small businesses aren't just reshaping cities-they're driving entire economies forward. In a time of global economic shifts, our data highlights not just growth, but resilience. Entrepreneurs continue to adapt, innovate, and thrive, making their communities stronger and more vibrant places to live and work.

Ready to dive deeper?
Download the data to access comprehensive insights, city-by-city breakdowns, and detailed analysis.

Data Hub

MENAFN30052025007202015466ID1109616650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search