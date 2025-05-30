Discover The Most Entrepreneurial Cities Of 2025
|Rank
|City
|New Business Added
|#01
|San Francicso, CA
|173,054
|#02
|Los Angeles, CA
|153,681
|#03
|Denver, CO
|63,010
|#04
|Oklahoma City, OK
|11,180
|#05
|Frankfort, IL
|10,370
|#06
|Ontario, CA
|9,798
|#07
|Wilmington, DE
|8,811
|#08
|Wilmington, NC
|6,734
|#09
|Katy, TX
|6,600
|#10
|Alameda, CA
|6,300
Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.
The Latest United States Microbusiness Data
Visit the U.S. microbusiness page and discover data downloads, customer stories, and more. Explore
Downloadable Seals for Each Top-Ranked City
Alameda, CA | Denver, CO | Frankfort, IL | Katy, TX | Los Angeles, CA | Oklahoma City, OK | Ontario, CA | San Francisco, CA | Wilmington, DE | Wilmington, NC
United Kingdom
Key Growth Drivers by City:
-
London: Thriving tech ecosystem with unmatched startup energy.
Aberdeen, Coventry, Liverpool: Emerging innovation hubs fostering significant growth.
Manchester & Edinburgh: Established and rapidly growing small-business scenes.
Brighton, Glasgow, Newcastle & Nottingham: Growing cities experiencing exciting entrepreneurial growth across multiple industries.
Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial U.K. Cities by Growth (%)
|Rank
|City
|Microbusiness Growth (%)
|#01
|London
|6.6%
|#02
|Aberdeen
|5.9%
|#03
|Coventry
|5.6%
|#04
|Liverpool
|5.4%
|#05
|Manchester
|5.1%
|#06
|Edinburgh
|5%
|#07
|Brighton
|4.7%
|#08
|Glasgow
|4.4%
|#09
|Newcastle
|4%
|#10
|Nottingham
|3.9%
Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.
The Latest United Kingdom Microbusiness Data
Visit the U.K. microbusiness page and discover data downloads, customer stories, and more. Explore
Downloadable Seals for Each Top-Ranked City
Aberdeen, UK | Brighton, UK | Coventry, UK | Edinburgh, UK | Glasgow, UK | Liverpool, UK | London, UK | Manchester, UK | Newcastle, UK | Nottingham, UK
Australia
Key Growth Drivers by City:
-
Bundaberg: Extraordinary 178% growth-leading Australia's entrepreneurial wave
Sydney: Continued growth at 73%, solidifying its place as a global business city.
Palmerston, Albany, Ipswich: Regional cities showing outstanding entrepreneurial momentum, showcasing how business innovation is spreading beyond traditional centers.
Top 5 Most Entrepreneurial Australian Cities by Growth (%)
|Rank
|City
|Microbusiness Growth (%)
|#01
|Bundaberg
|178%
|#02
|Sydney
|74%
|#03
|Palmerston
|46%
|#04
|Albany
|23%
|#05
|Ipswich
|21%
Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward Q42024 Microbusiness Density data. Available for download via Data Hub.
The Latest Australian Microbusiness Data
Visit the Australian microbusiness page and discover data downloads, customer stories, and more. Explore
Downloadable Seals for Each Top-Ranked City
Albany, AU | Bundaberg, AU | Ipswich, AU | Palmerston, AU | Sydney, AU
Why it Matters
Small businesses aren't just reshaping cities-they're driving entire economies forward. In a time of global economic shifts, our data highlights not just growth, but resilience. Entrepreneurs continue to adapt, innovate, and thrive, making their communities stronger and more vibrant places to live and work.
Ready to dive deeper?
Download the data to access comprehensive insights, city-by-city breakdowns, and detailed analysis.
Data Hub
