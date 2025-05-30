$150,000 Keybank Gift Supports Teen Mental Health And Wellness Throughout Hudson Valley

MENAFN - 3BL) A $150,000 gift from KeyBank Foundation will support teen mental health and wellness initiatives over the next three years as part of Family Services' Youth Programming. Funds will be used to develop innovative, enhanced after-school programming aimed at fostering healthy connections and preventing behavioral health challenges.



Meeting the changing needs of youth. Through partnership with KeyBank, Family Services is adapting their approach to youth programming in order to deepen impact and ensure that teens have the support they need to navigate today's challenges and help repair the social emotional gap post-Covid.



Creative programming. Services will include group activities that increase protective factors, build resilience and encourage positive behavioral health as well as access to individual and family therapy services as needed.



Deepening Impact for Poughkeepsie Youth. Family Services will reach more than 100 youth, ages 11 to 18, in the inaugural year through after school, group-based activities at the Family Partnership Center as well as individual and family mental health services.



Dedicated staffing. A full-time Youth Social Worker, Family and Community Engagement Coordinator, and dedicated community partners will offer engaging and enriching group activities at a supportive ratio of 1 adult to 10 youth.

Amplifying reach. The Youth Social Worker will offer support to other community youth serving organizations, delivering mental health and social emotional programming to their participants, expanding the reach and impact of the program.

“Everyone needs a little help from time to time, especially the youth in our communities,” said John Manginelli, Hudson Valley/Metro NY President, KeyBank.“To support this program with Family Services, which provides teens with the resources they need in a way they will be receptive to receiving them, is a great way to promote KeyBank's commitment to help people live well and thrive.”

“KeyBank Foundation is committed to supporting organizations and programs that prepare individuals for thriving futures. Family Services' enhanced youth programming does just this. It is a transformative approach to teen behavioral health that helps kids realize their promise and aligns perfectly with our philanthropic priorities of neighbors, education and workforce,” said Eric Fiala, CEO, KeyBank Foundation.

According to a 2023 article by the US Center for Disease Control, in the 10 years leading up to the pandemic, feelings of persistent sadness and hopelessness in young people-as well as suicidal thoughts and behaviors-increased approximately 40% percent. In the Hudson Valley, the percentage of children with serious emotional disability grew from 15% to 38%.

Additionally, the City of Poughkeepsie continues to face gun violence; in 2024,16 people were shot, 6 of whom were teenagers. When youth face exposure to trauma such as community violence and other adverse childhood experiences, it can lead to significant behavioral health needs, poor social outcomes, health disparities and educational deficiencies if left unaddressed.

“At Family Services our north star is ensuring everyone has the right to thrive. For the youth we serve, that includes meeting increasing behavioral health needs,” said Leah Feldman, CEO, Family Services.“We're grateful for KeyBank's continued support and commitment to help us deliver on our reimagined model for improving mental health outcomes for teens so they can reach their fullest potential.”

Family Services is planning to welcome their first participants in the summer of 2025.

Recruitment for the new program will occur in several ways, including outreach to youth and parents involved in Family Services' Teen Resource Activity Center programming, referrals from Poughkeepsie City School District, referrals from Family Services partner agencies within the Poughkeepsie Children's Cabinet and community outreach.

For more information, visit the Family Services website at or call 845-452-1110 x3192.