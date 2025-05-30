Griffith Foods Celebrates World Fair Trade Day
On this day, we're honoring the partners and farmers around the world who make sustainable sourcing possible and sharing how we're working together to build a more transparent, ethical, and resilient food system.
By integrating environmental and social criteria into our sourcing strategies and using tools like EcoVadis to evaluate supplier performance, we're advancing responsible sourcing practices.
Our TEROVA team brings this vision to life by delivering traceable, certified sustainable raw materials such as herbs, spices, and other ingredients. TEROVA partners directly with farmers to implement sustainable practices and achieve certifications like Rainforest Alliance. Using our TEROVA TRACE platform, we track every step of the journey, from field to factory, ensuring transparency, integrity, and trust throughout the supply chain.
Explore how TEROVA is helping create a fairer, more sustainable future: .
Our Sustainability Journey
At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2023 Sustainability Report.
About Griffith Foods
At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.
