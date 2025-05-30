Action Against Hunger Statement On Gaza Humanitarian Aid Distribution
Contact ... for inquiries.
May 30, 2025 /3BL/ - Action Against Hunger remains deeply committed to addressing the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the entire population faces severe hunger, displacement, and grave suffering. Our priority is the swift, safe, and impartial delivery of lifesaving assistance to civilians in need, in accordance with humanitarian principles.
Action Against Hunger has not endorsed (and will not endorse), nor agreed to collaborate with any mechanism that does not comply with fundamental humanitarian principles.
Action Against Hunger firmly supports the UN-coordinated response as the most viable, principled, and immediately actionable framework for large-scale aid delivery. This system has been tested, is already operational, and remains the best pathway to reach those most in need without delay. We cannot afford to divert attention or resources from proven mechanisms when lives hang in the balance.
We urgently call for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and full, unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza. Action Against Hunger continues to advocate for all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians.
***
Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.
Action Against Hunger has been assisting the population in Gaza for more than 20 years. Responding to the escalating crisis, our teams have mobilized to provide hot meals and fresh and dry food, distribute hygiene kits, connect people with shelters, and truck clean water into communities. Since the start of the conflict, under restricted access and frequent blackouts, Action Against Hunger has assisted more than one million people in Gaza and the West Bank.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment