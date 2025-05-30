Neuchâtel Junior College Logo

Prestigious Scholarship Awarded to Martingrove Collegiate Institute Student

- Andrew Keleher, Head of School at Neuchâtel Junior CollegeTORONTO, CANADA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Martingrove Collegiate Institute Grade 11 student Madeleine Semple, Editor for the MCI Beacon, is the inaugural recipient of the Dr. Daniel Andreae Scholarship for Community Engagement to Neuchâtel Junior College . This prestigious scholarship, valued at $30,000, will help cover tuition to attend Neuchâtel Junior College, a Canadian High School in Switzerland, this autumn.“Applying for this scholarship, in a way, was an initial effort at admitting to myself that I was fully capable and that I believed in the merit of the volunteer work I was doing. The specific focus of the scholarship on community engagement and commitment to service truly aligned with my own goals and ambitions for the future - I'm a strong believer in the idea that all we have is each other.” Madeleine was selected from an impressive pool of applicants. "Madeleine stood out from among several excellent applications. Her long-standing commitment to her community, throughdeveloping and leading several initiatives, combined with her passion, has helped innumerable individuals to meet their goals and boost their self-esteem." says Dr. Andreae.“It is an honour to be setting a precedent as the inaugural recipient of the scholarship - I think the commitment Dr. Andreae is making to recognizing students' dedication to giving back is truly commendable. I hope to set a good example for community work, both at NJC and in the years that follow.”Dr. Andreae created this scholarship to give back to NJC in a special and unique way. Wanting to provide a life-changing opportunity for an incoming student and to celebrate students who embody the spirit of community service, we can continue to inspire positive change in the world.“We are incredibly grateful to Dr. Andreae for his extraordinary generosity,” said Andrew Keleher, Head of School at Neuchâtel Junior College.“This scholarship will make a profound difference for our students, allowing them to pursue their passions and achieve their full potential. We cannot wait to see the remarkable accomplishments from Madeleine while at NJC and beyond.”Madeleine will spend her Grade 12 year at Neuchâtel Junior College, a Canadian independent school in Switzerland. She departs this September 2025. The scholarship will be awarded to a student in the four upcoming academic years.About The Dr. Daniel Andreae Scholarship for Community EngagementDr. Daniel Andreae Scholarship for Community Engagement, made possible through a generous $150,000 donation from Dr. Daniel Andreae, Class of 1972. This Scholarship will award $30,000 towards tuition to a deserving full-year student each academic year, starting in 2025/2026, for the next five years. The scholarship recognizes students who are actively engaged in volunteering and community service. This scholarship is in recognition of the wonderful mentorship of Dr. Eva Phillip who grew up in Neuchâtel and was Dr. Andreae's supervisor in graduate school and is a cherished lifelong friend.Dr. Andreae is a renowned academic and philanthropist and has a long-standing commitment to NJC. His donation will directly impact the lives of students by providing a significant scholarship to attend NJC and enabling them to fully immerse themselves in the college's unique academic and cultural experiences.About NJCFounded in 1956, Neuchâtel Junior College (NJC) provides a unique international education experience to students in their pre-university / final year of high school. Located in the 11th-century French-speaking city of Neuchâtel, Switzerland, NJC students earn Ontario Grade 12 curriculum credits. The close-knit community resides with host families, providing students with a complete immersion in European life. NJC graduates transform from curious minds to global citizens.

