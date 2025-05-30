Highest And Lowest Temperatures Recorded Around Qatar
Doha: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority released today, May 30, 2025, the highest and lowest recorded temperatures around different regions of Qatar, with main regions reaching highest records of 43-45°C, while others reaching as low as 23°C.Read Also
According to the report, the highest temperatures recorded were in Qatar University, Mukaynis, Turayna, and Shahaniyah reaching 45°C, followed closely by Doha Airport (44°C), Ghuwayriyah, Al-Wakrah and Al-Khor (43°C), while the region of Hamad International Airport witnessed a little less heat, reaching 39°C.
Other notable areas include Abu Samra at 35°C, Ruwais at 37°C, and Dukhan at 33°C.
Lowest temperatures reached were in Abu Samra (23°C), followed closely by the regions of Karanah, Dukhan, and Mesaieed reaching temperatures of 25°C.
The data shared by the Civil Aviation Authority represents a crucial information source for people in Qatar to navigate their daily journeys throughout the entirety of summer season.
