Highest And Lowest Temperatures Recorded Around Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority released today, May 30, 2025, the highest and lowest recorded temperatures around different regions of Qatar, with main regions reaching highest records of 43-45°C, while others reaching as low as 23°C.



Bike delivery suspended for peak summer hours in Qatar Ministry of Municipality shares guidelines on choosing Udhiyah animal

Read Also

According to the report, the highest temperatures recorded were in Qatar University, Mukaynis, Turayna, and Shahaniyah reaching 45°C, followed closely by Doha Airport (44°C), Ghuwayriyah, Al-Wakrah and Al-Khor (43°C), while the region of Hamad International Airport witnessed a little less heat, reaching 39°C.

Other notable areas include Abu Samra at 35°C, Ruwais at 37°C, and Dukhan at 33°C.

Lowest temperatures reached were in Abu Samra (23°C), followed closely by the regions of Karanah, Dukhan, and Mesaieed reaching temperatures of 25°C.

The data shared by the Civil Aviation Authority represents a crucial information source for people in Qatar to navigate their daily journeys throughout the entirety of summer season.