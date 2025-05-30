Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Croatia Statehood Day

Croatia Statehood Day


2025-05-30 02:00:35

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our congratulations to the people of Croatia as you mark your Statehood Day.

Croatia’s rising defense investments and its contributions to regional energy security underscore its value as a dependable NATO Ally. These efforts are essential to international stability at a time when burden-sharing and regional security cooperation matter more than ever.

As you celebrate this day of national pride, know that America stands with you – as a trusted Ally and a partner in pursuing peace and prosperity for our peoples.

Čestitamo Dan državnosti.

MENAFN30052025004514009831ID1109616628

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search