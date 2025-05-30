Croatia Statehood Day

As you celebrate this day of national pride, know that America stands with you – as a trusted Ally and a partner in pursuing peace and prosperity for our peoples.

Croatia’s rising defense investments and its contributions to regional energy security underscore its value as a dependable NATO Ally. These efforts are essential to international stability at a time when burden-sharing and regional security cooperation matter more than ever.

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our congratulations to the people of Croatia as you mark your Statehood Day.

