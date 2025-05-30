Secretary Rubio's Call With Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg. The two discussed expanded economic cooperation opportunities between the United States and Mongolia. Secretary Rubio underscored support for Mongolia’s democratic values and independent foreign policy.

