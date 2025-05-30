Announcing Ambassador Wooster's Role In Haiti
I’m pleased to announce that Ambassador Henry Wooster will take on the role of Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Haiti beginning June 12. Ambassador Wooster has been charged with leading a whole-of-government approach to U.S. policy on Haiti. He will work with our partners across the globe, who are providing critical support to Haitian security forces. I want to express my gratitude to Ambassador Dennis Hankins for his service and leadership to the Mission and wish him well in his retirement.
Ambassador Wooster has had a long and distinguished career, including service at Embassy Port au Prince, as Ambassador to Jordan, and in the U.S. Army. Given his extensive background in Washington and his proven leadership record overseas, he is the right person to lead this mission at a critical time.
