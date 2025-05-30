Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Liberian Foreign Minister Nyanti

2025-05-30 02:00:34

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met this morning in Washington with Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti. Deputy Secretary Landau and Foreign Minister Nyanti discussed the unique and rich history between the United States and Liberia as well as their shared vision of economic diplomacy and its promise to promote prosperity both in the United States and in Africa. The Deputy Secretary and Minister Nyanti also discussed opportunities to deepen U.S.-Liberia cooperation on migration and other issues.

