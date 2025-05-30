Federal Reserve Board Releases Results Of Survey Of Senior Financial Officers At Banks About Their Strategies And Practices For Managing Reserve Balances

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday released results of a survey of senior financial officers at banks about their strategies and practices for managing reserve balances. The Senior Financial Officer Survey is used by the Board to obtain information about banks' reserve balance management strategies and practices, their expectations for potential changes in both the size and composition of their balance sheets, their deposit pricing strategies, and their views regarding Federal Reserve facilities. The most recent survey was conducted in collaboration with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York between March 21 2025, and March 31, 2025, and includes responses from banks that held around three-fourths of total banking system reserve balances at the time of the survey.

