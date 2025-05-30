Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Gives Afghanistan 11,000 Doses Of Vaccines

2025-05-30 02:00:25
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health says India has provided 11,000 doses of influenza and meningitis vaccines in aid to Afghanistan.

The ministry wrote on its X page that the aid included 5,500 doses of influenza and 5,500 doses of meningitis vaccines, with a total weight of 442.20 kilograms and a net weight of 291 kilograms.

The leadership of the Ministry of Public Health thanked the Indian government for this humanitarian assistance and termed the vaccines an important and life-saving step in preventing influenza and meningitis diseases, which will save the lives of thousands of people in Afghanistan.

