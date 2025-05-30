Afghanistan Completes Pre-Hajj Flight Operation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry Hajj and Religious Affairs says the pre-hajj flight operation transporting 30,000 Afghan pilgrims from Afghanistan to Saudi Arabia has been successfully completed.

The ministry wrote on its X page yesterday that the process of transporting 30,000 Afghan pilgrims from Kabul, Balkh, Herat and Kandahar to the Holy Mosques had been successfully completed.

The pilgrims were transported to Saudi Arabia by Ariana Afghan and Kamair airlines.

It said all the work for performing the Hajj this year inside and outside the country in Saudi Arabia was carried out in an organized, effective and responsible manner.

According to the source, all contracts concerning the pilgrimage were signed and implemented with the relevant companies after careful planning, monitoring and coordination by the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, offering an organized, peaceful and reliable environment for the pilgrims.

The Ministry of Hajj also said that the process of transporting pilgrims from Afghanistan's four flight zones began on the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah this year as per a regular schedule.

In one month, 30,000 Afghan pilgrims were transported from the country to Saudi Arabia on 97 flights.

ma