Afghanistan Completes Pre-Hajj Flight Operation
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry Hajj and Religious Affairs says the pre-hajj flight operation transporting 30,000 Afghan pilgrims from Afghanistan to Saudi Arabia has been successfully completed.
The ministry wrote on its X page yesterday that the process of transporting 30,000 Afghan pilgrims from Kabul, Balkh, Herat and Kandahar to the Holy Mosques had been successfully completed.
The pilgrims were transported to Saudi Arabia by Ariana Afghan and Kamair airlines.
It said all the work for performing the Hajj this year inside and outside the country in Saudi Arabia was carried out in an organized, effective and responsible manner.
According to the source, all contracts concerning the pilgrimage were signed and implemented with the relevant companies after careful planning, monitoring and coordination by the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, offering an organized, peaceful and reliable environment for the pilgrims.
The Ministry of Hajj also said that the process of transporting pilgrims from Afghanistan's four flight zones began on the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah this year as per a regular schedule.
In one month, 30,000 Afghan pilgrims were transported from the country to Saudi Arabia on 97 flights.
ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment