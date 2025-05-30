22.9M Afghans Need Humanitarian Aid In 2025: UNICEF

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) says that 22.9 million people, including 12 million children, will need humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan in 2025.

In its April report, the UN agency said 857,000 children under the age of five will need treatment for severe acute malnutrition this year.

The report said expelling Afghan refugees from Pakistan has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and by April 26, the number of returnees had reached nearly one million, two-thirds of them children.

According to the report, UNICEF provided essential health services to more than 5.8 million people in April.

However, it did not say how much fund is needed to provide assistance to this number of people.

