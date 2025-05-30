Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
22.9M Afghans Need Humanitarian Aid In 2025: UNICEF

22.9M Afghans Need Humanitarian Aid In 2025: UNICEF


2025-05-30 02:00:25
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) says that 22.9 million people, including 12 million children, will need humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan in 2025.

In its April report, the UN agency said 857,000 children under the age of five will need treatment for severe acute malnutrition this year.

The report said expelling Afghan refugees from Pakistan has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and by April 26, the number of returnees had reached nearly one million, two-thirds of them children.

According to the report, UNICEF provided essential health services to more than 5.8 million people in April.

However, it did not say how much fund is needed to provide assistance to this number of people.

ma

MENAFN30052025000174011037ID1109616619

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search