India Puts In Place New Visa Module For Afghan Nationals

KABUL (Pajhwok): India has confirmed starting visa issuance process for Afghans and said that the country has discontinued the e-emergency visa system for Afghans and has replaced it with a new module.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaistwal said:“We have now a new visa module for Afghan citizens and the new visa system will help further strengthen the people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan.”

He added under the new module activated since April 29 , visa services will be provided to patients, businessmen, students and UN diplomats.

He said that Afghans living in India who came on old visas should renew their visas.

This comes as Indian media reported on June 24 that India had started issuing online visas to Afghans.

