Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Puts In Place New Visa Module For Afghan Nationals

India Puts In Place New Visa Module For Afghan Nationals


2025-05-30 02:00:25
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): India has confirmed starting visa issuance process for Afghans and said that the country has discontinued the e-emergency visa system for Afghans and has replaced it with a new module.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaistwal said:“We have now a new visa module for Afghan citizens and the new visa system will help further strengthen the people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan.”

He added under the new module activated since April 29 , visa services will be provided to patients, businessmen, students and UN diplomats.

He said that Afghans living in India who came on old visas should renew their visas.

This comes as Indian media reported on June 24 that India had started issuing online visas to Afghans.

ma

MENAFN30052025000174011037ID1109616618

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search