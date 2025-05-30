CAFA Championship: Afghanistan Face Iran In 3Rd Match

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan will play their third match against Iran in the Under-17 Central Asian Football Confederation (CAFA) Championship today.

The Afghanistan Football Federation wrote on its Facebook page that the country's U-17 national football team will play against Iran today in the CAFA Championship in Tashkent at 5:00 PM Afghan time.

The Afghan team lost its first match in the competition to Turkmenistan and second match to Tajikistan.

The Central Asian U-17 Football Championship is being hosted by Uzbekistan.

Apart from Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan are participating in the event.

