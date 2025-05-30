The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kit Mac Nee As A Pinnacle Professional Member
Ms. Mac Nee's commitment to financial excellence began with her tenure at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Bank of America Corporation, from 2005 to 2014, where she worked as a financial advisor. Earlier in her career, she served as the Director of Gift Planning at The Community Foundation Serving Riverside and San Bernardino Counties from 1999 to 2005. These roles have cemented her reputation as a dynamic leader in financial planning and estate management.
Ms. Mac Nee holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business, finance, and management. She has also achieved numerous professional credentials, including Certified Financial Planner TM, Licensed Insurance and Investment Advisor, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, Accredited Estate Planner®, Certified Exit Planning Advisor, and Certified Planned Giving Specialist.
In addition to her professional achievements, Ms. Mac Nee is deeply committed to community engagement. She is an active member of the Estate Planning Council of Riverside County, and has served on the board of Saint Barnabas Senior Services, San Gorgonio Girl Scout Council, and Plato Society of Los Angeles. She is also a sustainer for the Junior League chapters of Saint Louis, Riverside, and Pasadena.
Looking ahead, Ms. Mac Nee aims to continue empowering her clients to achieve their long-term financial goals while strengthening her involvement in community and professional leadership initiatives.
