The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. James Eyerman, MD, DLFAPA, As Doctor Of The Year 2025
Known for his warm, thoughtful care, Dr. Eyerman combines traditional psychiatry with a wide range of healing practices-including Jungian dream work, family systems, psycho-spiritual guidance, Ayurvedic medicine, and carefully managed medication. His mission: to help each individual find balance, meaning, and vitality.
Dr. Eyerman also leads weekly Holotropic Breathwork workshops, where participants explore inner healing through conscious breathing, music, and body awareness. These powerful sessions offer a space for self-discovery, transformation, and deep emotional release.
His educational journey began with a degree in Classics from the College of the Holy Cross, followed by a medical degree from St. Louis University. He trained in psychiatry at Washington University and deepened his holistic perspective during a year in Europe studying transcendental meditation. His early research work at the Missouri Institute of Psychiatry focused on psychiatric emergencies.
A respected voice in his field, Dr. Eyerman is actively involved in organizations such as the American Psychiatric Association and the Northern California Psychiatric Society. He has served as President of the North Bay Psychiatric Society and contributes to professional and charitable initiatives throughout the region.
In 2023, Touro University honored him as Teacher of the Year, reflecting his deep commitment to mentoring the next generation of healers.
Dr. Eyerman credits his success to the wisdom of teachers and mentors such as Drs. Eli Robbins, Sam Guze, Robert Cloninger, Ferus Pitts, Stanislav Grof-and to spiritual influences including the Dalai Lama, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Shree Maa of Kamakhya.
Looking ahead, Dr. Eyerman continues to evolve his work, blending science, soul, and compassionate care. His vision is clear: to support healing and transformation through a truly integrative approach to psychiatry and medicine.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]
SOURCE The Inner Circle
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment