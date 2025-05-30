The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. James Eyerman, MD, DLFAPA, As Doctor Of The Year 2025

Known for his warm, thoughtful care, Dr. Eyerman combines traditional psychiatry with a wide range of healing practices-including Jungian dream work, family systems, psycho-spiritual guidance, Ayurvedic medicine, and carefully managed medication. His mission: to help each individual find balance, meaning, and vitality.

Dr. Eyerman also leads weekly Holotropic Breathwork workshops, where participants explore inner healing through conscious breathing, music, and body awareness. These powerful sessions offer a space for self-discovery, transformation, and deep emotional release.

His educational journey began with a degree in Classics from the College of the Holy Cross, followed by a medical degree from St. Louis University. He trained in psychiatry at Washington University and deepened his holistic perspective during a year in Europe studying transcendental meditation. His early research work at the Missouri Institute of Psychiatry focused on psychiatric emergencies.

A respected voice in his field, Dr. Eyerman is actively involved in organizations such as the American Psychiatric Association and the Northern California Psychiatric Society. He has served as President of the North Bay Psychiatric Society and contributes to professional and charitable initiatives throughout the region.

In 2023, Touro University honored him as Teacher of the Year, reflecting his deep commitment to mentoring the next generation of healers.

Dr. Eyerman credits his success to the wisdom of teachers and mentors such as Drs. Eli Robbins, Sam Guze, Robert Cloninger, Ferus Pitts, Stanislav Grof-and to spiritual influences including the Dalai Lama, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Shree Maa of Kamakhya.

Looking ahead, Dr. Eyerman continues to evolve his work, blending science, soul, and compassionate care. His vision is clear: to support healing and transformation through a truly integrative approach to psychiatry and medicine.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle