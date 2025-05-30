The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joe Zepeda As An Inner Circle Lifetime Member

JOLIET, Ill., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joe Zepeda is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions as a Veteran Waste Management Leader Driving Operational Excellence Across 14 States.

Joe Zepeda brings over three decades of hands-on experience to his role as a senior operations leader in the national waste management industry. Currently overseeing contract management and operations across 14 states with a fleet of 300 trucks, Joe plays a pivotal role in the success of his organization, reporting directly to the CEO and managing three direct reports.



Joe's career began in entry-level roles-working as a laborer, truck driver, dispatcher, and salesman-before advancing into leadership. His deep understanding of the business, combined with a strong work ethic, has earned him several growth awards and operational achievements. Today, he is recognized for his strategic approach to contract bidding, operational execution, and team mentorship.



He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Lewis University in 2023 and remains actively engaged in industry organizations such as the Solid Waste Association of North America, Hispanic Pro, and the Illinois Landscaping Association. He has also contributed educational content focused on workforce development for Latino employees in the landscaping and waste sectors.



Joe takes the most pride in being a father to his three children-Jose, Joanna, and Jay-whom he credits as his greatest inspiration. He enjoys golfing, traveling, dining out with his partner Christina, and coaching youth baseball in his community.



Looking ahead, Joe plans to pursue executive-level certifications and aspires to become Chief Operating Officer, continuing to lead by example and champion operational innovation in the waste management sector. His philosophy centers on mentorship, continuous growth, and the importance of investing in people to build lasting success.



