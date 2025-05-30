The Inner Circle Acknowledges, John Amos Brusven As A Pinnacle Professional Member
HENDERSON, Nev. , May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John Amos Brusven is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Upholding Excellence in Toxicology and Biopharmaceutical Quality Standards.
John Amos Brusven has established a strong reputation in the fields of toxicology and biopharmaceuticals, bringing over 15 years of experience to his current role as Director of Quality at Donor Services Laboratory. In this position, Mr. Brusven plays a critical role in ensuring compliance with rigorous quality standards and supporting operational efficiency across laboratory processes.
His responsibilities include overseeing the timely fulfillment of client orders, verifying that donor organs meet safety requirements for infectious disease screening, and confirming the accuracy of all demographic data related to tissue acquisitions. Additionally, he manages client communications via the organization's quality email line, ensuring transparency and prompt resolution of inquiries, including the coordination of delay notifications when necessary.
Mr. Brusven earned a Bachelor of Science in microbiology with a minor in chemistry from Northern Arizona University in 2015. He has further distinguished himself through certifications with the College of American Pathologists as a CAP Inspection Team member and by completing HAZWOPER OSHA Training, enhancing his qualifications in lab safety and regulatory compliance.
Active in the professional community, he is affiliated with the ASACP Association and remains committed to civic engagement as a regular donor to charitable organizations.
With a decade of industry experience behind him, Mr. Brusven continues to prioritize quality, safety, and service. Looking ahead, he aims to further expand his impact in the field of biopharmaceuticals through continued innovation and leadership.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle
