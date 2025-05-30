THE SHARPES MAKE THEIR DEBUT WITH ELECTRIC DISCO-POP SINGLE 'BTW' - OUT FRIDAY, MAY 30

THE SHARPES - BTW COVER

The family band formerly known as The Sharpe Family Singers returns with a bold new sound and message:“We're back and we're better!”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Viral sensations. The Sharpes are back with a brand new name and a bold new era. The sibling band - Samantha, Logan, and twins Connor and Aidan - formerly known as The Sharpe Family Singers, are dropping their high-energy debut single“BTW” this Friday, May 30, on all streaming platforms.Produced by Pinnacle Artists Group,“BTW” is an irresistible blend of disco, pop, and attitude – a neon-drenched anthem of reinvention and confidence. With a glittery synth line, funky bass, and the instantly iconic lyric“We're back and we're better - now what you gonna say??”, the song signals a fresh chapter for the group, who first gained fame through their viral harmonies and show-stopping family performances online and on America's Got Talent.“This song is a declaration,” the band shares.“We've grown up, we've found our voice, and we're ready to show the world who The Sharpes really are. 'BTW' is just the beginning - and we're bringing the party with us.”Key Lyrics from“BTW”:“We're back and we're better / Now what you gonna say??”The Sharpes are ready to light up your playlists. Don't miss the launch of“BTW” - streaming everywhere May 30.LINKSTO STREAM

