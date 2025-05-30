Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Physician And Social Media Powerhouse Dr. Mike To Speak At National Press Club On Medical Misinformation And Chaos In Federal Health Agencies


2025-05-30 01:31:35
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club will host physician and global social media sensation Dr. Mikhail "Dr. Mike" Varshavski for a Headliners event on Friday, May 30 at 8 p.m. in the Club's Historic Ballroom.

With more than 25 million followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Dr. Mike is one of the most influential medical communicators in the world. He's known for translating complex health topics into accessible advice and calling out harmful pseudoscience online. At the Press Club, he will speak about the rise of false health claims on social media, the responsibility of healthcare professionals in the digital age, and what he views as growing dysfunction in federal health policy.

His appearance follows the publication of a Fox News op-ed , where he took aim at HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and warned that "America's health agencies are facing increasing chaos." The piece has already sparked national conversation. This will be Dr. Mike's first public appearance since the op-ed's release.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The event will include remarks and a moderated Q&A. Cameras are welcome.

SOURCE National Press Club

