Supply Chain Leadership Acknowledged For Paving The Way For Medtech Innovation And Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over two decades of experience spanning the medical device and logistics industries, Gupta has been a driving force behind Imbed's operational growth and innovation in the development of synthetic antimicrobial matrix technology for use in advanced wound care management. His leadership has been pivotal in scaling manufacturing operations, launching next-generation products, and expanding international market presence.

"Sanjay embodies what it means to be a strategic and compassionate leader," said Terry Bromley, CEO of Imbed Biosciences. "His ability to align operational excellence with patient-centric outcomes has not only advanced our mission but positioned us for significant future growth."

Under Gupta's leadership, Imbed Biosciences scaled high-volume manufacturing and is spearheading the launch of new FDA-cleared products like SurgaflexTM SAMTM PainGuardTM with Lidocaine. Gupta drove international growth with the introduction of the Microlyte® SAMTM line in Latin America, and expanded distribution across Colombia, the UAE, and other markets. His efforts helped commercial growth of the company while ensuring quality, compliance, and rapid market readiness.

Out of more than 1.6 million professionals listed in the Marquis registry, only a small percentage are selected as Distinguished Leaders. The honor underscores Gupta's commitment to operational innovation, global access, and the delivery of life-saving medical technologies.

Imbed Biosciences is a privately held medical device company and innovator of SAMTM Antimicrobial Technology, with both commercially available and emerging, pipeline solutions for the treatment of acute, burn, chronic, and surgical wounds. Imbed's revolutionary platform technology enhances skin regeneration by integrating multiple agents into an ultra-thin, biocompatible matrix to facilitate wound healing, redefining wound care globally.

