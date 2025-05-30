New Legislation Will Burden Ontario's Universities With Equity Challenges And More Costly Red Tape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA) today responded to the provincial government's announcement of the Supporting Children and Students Act, 2025, which proposes increased“oversight, accountability, and transparency for public school boards, postsecondary education, and children's aid societies.” While full details of the forthcoming legislation are still to be provided, OCUFA expresses significant concern about its potential impact on Ontario's publicly-funded world-class universities, particularly regarding financial oversight and efforts to promote equity.

The legislation proposes to build upon directives introduced in Bill 166, the Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act, 2024. OCUFA previously provided formal feedback on Bill 166, highlighting concerns about the lack of collaboration with university stakeholders, ambiguity in implementation, and a lack of clarity regarding expert consultations, especially on critical issues like mental health, hate, racism, and student affordability. The use of vague, open-ended language in such legislation risks misinterpretation and could invite political interference.

Yesterday's announcement also revealed a proposal to introduce additional ministerial oversight over how ancillary fees are used at postsecondary institutions, and a requirement for detailed breakdowns of tuition fee revenue. OCUFA is also particularly troubled by language around admissions criteria, which appears to target initiatives aimed at increasing representation from equity-seeking groups. Again, we are concerned this could entail political interference.

"We look forward to carefully reviewing the proposed legislation and welcome the opportunity to provide detailed feedback to this government on behalf of the over 18,000 faculty, academic librarians, and academic staff OCUFA proudly represents," stated Nigmendra Narain, President of OCUFA.

"However, the prospect of yet more costly red-tape and additional distractions from the core mission of our publicly-funded universities is deeply disappointing. Rather than providing the necessary funding and support for Ontario's world-class universities to thrive, this government is introducing more bureaucracy. Instead of trying to run the university sector themselves, the Ontario Government should focus on the core issues plaguing our universities. The government can start with their responsibility to ensure universities have stable and necessary funding to provide high quality education to Ontario students."

"We are disheartened by the continued attacks on the vital goals of Ontario's publicly-funded postsecondary institutions to create more inclusive campuses and expand opportunities for qualified students from equity-deserving groups," added Jenny Ahn, Executive Director of OCUFA. "All students must still meet the same required and rigorous academic requirements for admission, so it is crucial to understand that equity-based entry factors do not replace or diminish academic standards. In fact, fostering a more diverse and multicultural student population demonstrably promotes academic excellence, encourages an inclusive student experience, and cultivates a richer learning environment for students, staff, academic librarians and faculty."

OCUFA emphasizes that truly strengthening Ontario's postsecondary sector requires genuine collaboration, stable funding, and a commitment to fostering inclusive excellence, not additional bureaucratic costs, hurdles or policies that undermine equity initiatives and academic excellence.

