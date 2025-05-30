How Parents Can Help Minimize The Need For Braces In Their Children: Dr. Joseph H. Thompson Of Joseph H. Thompson DDS MS Inc Shares Insights In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTINGTON, W. V., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While orthodontic treatment is common among children, there are practical steps parents can take to support proper dental development and potentially reduce the need for braces. Dr. Joseph H. Thompson of Joseph H. Thompson DDS MS Inc in Huntington, West Virginia, outlines key preventive measures that start early and focus on habits, nutrition, and regular dental monitoring.

Establishing consistent oral hygiene practices is foundational. Encouraging children to brush twice daily and floss every day can prevent decay and gum problems that may contribute to misalignment. Dr. Thompson advises parents to also pay attention to behaviors like thumb-sucking, pacifier use, and tongue thrusting, which, if prolonged, can alter the position of developing teeth.

Promoting the development of the jaw and facial muscles is another area of focus. Chewing firm, nutritious foods such as raw vegetables and nuts can strengthen these muscles and aid in proper bite alignment. Dr. Thompson also notes that nasal breathing supports optimal facial growth, whereas mouth breathing can lead to underdeveloped jaw structures.

Baby teeth play a critical role in guiding permanent teeth into place. Dr. Thompson stresses the importance of routine dental visits to monitor the health and positioning of these early teeth. In cases where baby teeth are lost prematurely, timely intervention with space maintainers can prevent complications from crowding or shifting.

According to Dr. Thompson, seeking an orthodontic evaluation around age seven can provide valuable insight into a child's growth patterns. Early measures like expanders or retainers may eliminate or lessen the need for full braces later in adolescence. While genetics remain a factor, parents who stay proactive about their child's dental care can significantly influence outcomes.

