Avista Issues All-Source Request For Proposals For New Energy And Capacity Resources Along With Demand Response

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Energy solutions sought to add capacity to Avista's portfolio

SPOKANE, Wash., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista, through a request for proposal (RFP), is seeking proposals from bidders to add energy and capacity including distributed energy resources, to meet projected resource needs. In addition, Avista is seeking to add a Demand Response program to its portfolio to assist in addressing peak demand.

The all-source RFP seeks resources to meet capacity needs for both Washington and Idaho up to 415 MW for winter and 425 MW for summer. As part of this RFP, Avista may bid repowering and/or self-build resources into the RFP. Avista is utilizing an Independent Evaluator for this RFP.

Avista's 2025 Electric Integrated Resource Plan filed on December 31, 2024, reflects a need for new electric resources to meet growing customer demand for energy and clean energy requirements of the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) to deliver carbon-neutral electric supply for Washington customers by 2030.

“This RFP represents Avista's efforts to meet its growing customer demand for energy in its service territory while also seeking resources that are clean, affordable and reliable. Avista is dedicated to partnering with innovative providers to deliver resilient energy solutions that support our customers and their evolving energy use.” said Scott Kinney, Avista's Vice President of Energy Resources & Integrated Planning.“We're proud of our long-standing history of providing reliable power, and these additional resources will help ensure we continue to do so for years to come.”

The RFP is open to parties who currently own, propose to develop, or hold rights to resources meeting Avista's requirements for energy and capacity. Bidders must also demonstrate an ability to meet the minimum requirements for eligibility as listed in the RFP.

Avista will consider hybrid proposals including combinations of clean energy, capacity and/or storage. Avista will not accept proposals for Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) only.

In addition, Avista seeks to acquire at least 5 MW of Demand Response (DR) beginning in 2026. DR programs provide a cost-effective solution to meeting energy demand at peak times and will be evaluated along with supply side resources.

RFP responses are due by June 30, 2025. The RFP and bid instructions are available on the Avista website at:

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 422,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit

To unsubscribe from Avista's news release distribution, send reply message to ... .

Contact:

Media: Jared Webley, ...

Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174