Titans Space Industries Appoints Space Training Experts Dr. Vladimir Pletser And Dr. Mindy Howard To Advisory Board

- Bill McArthur, Commander of Titans Space Missions, Advisory Board MemberORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Titans Space Industries Inc. (TSI), an innovator in commercial space exploration and cis-lunar infrastructure development, today announced the appointments of renowned space training experts Dr. Vladimir Pletser (PhD, MSc, MEng) and Dr. Mindy Howard (PhD, MSc.) to its Advisory Board. They join recently appointed veteran NASA astronaut Bill McArthur, TSI's Chief Astronaut and Missions Commander, forming a powerhouse trio to guide the comprehensive training and preparation of all TSI astronauts.These strategic appointments underscore TSI's commitment to assembling world-class expertise to support its ambitious upcoming missions, including the development of its lunar base, Titania Lunar, and its unique "Inaugural Astronauts" and "Titans Astronauts" programs.Bringing Together ExpertiseDr. Mindy Howard played a key role in strengthening TSI's advisory leadership by introducing Dr. Vladimir Pletser to the organization. Recognizing the critical importance of combining physical and psychological astronaut training, Dr. Howard advocated for Vladimir's unparalleled operational training expertise, which perfectly complements TSI's mission objectives. This strategic connection has ensured that TSI benefits from a seamless integration of world-class training methodologies spanning all aspects of astronaut development.Dr. Vladimir PletserDr. Vladimir Pletser (PhD, MSc, MEng) will be instrumental in assisting TSI Chief Astronaut Bill McArthur in developing the physical and operational training of TSI astronauts, including R&D and E&D astronauts, as well as career astronauts.Dr Pletser holds a MEng in space systems, an MSc in space geodesy and a PhD in Astrophysics. He brings tremendous training experience from his extensive career. He managed the European Space Agency's (ESA) aircraft parabolic flight program, where he logged 7,380 parabolas equivalent to 26 Earth orbits, plus 53 minutes and 50 minutes at Mars and Moon gravity levels, holding the official Guinness World Record for the number of aircraft (14) on which he flew parabolas. He was involved in more than a thousand experiments in physical and life sciences, and he developed scientific instruments for microgravity research in physical and life sciences for missions on Spacelab and the International Space Station.Dr. Pletser trained NASA and European astronauts for parabolic flights and Spacelab missions. Astronaut Candidate for Belgium, he took part in three Mars mission simulation campaigns in the Arctic and twice in the Utah Desert, and as Crew Commander on his last campaign. Dr. Pletser will fly as a selected astronaut and trainer on TSI's inaugural orbital spaceplane mission in March 2029 and to the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station (TOPSS ) in Q4-2029, and frequently thereafter.Dr. Mindy HowardDr. Mindy Howard (PhD, MSc) will lead the development and implementation of TSI's astronaut mental preparedness training programs, bringing a vital and visionary dimension to the training of Titans Space astronauts. She will also contribute directly to the broader astronaut training program, working alongside Chief Astronaut Bill McArthur and the TSI leadership team.An American-Dutch national with a PhD and MSc in Industrial Engineering, specializing in Human Factors Engineering, Dr. Howard is a former NASA 'Highly Qualified Astronaut Candidate' and a global authority on mental preparedness for spaceflight.Dr. Howard is the founder of Inner Space Training, the world's first dedicated mental preparedness training program for commercial astronauts. She is also the founder and CEO of the Cosmic Girls Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation of female astronauts, as well as the author of Blast Off! Train Like an Astronaut for Success on Earth and a TEDx speaker.Underscoring her pivotal role in Titans Space's long-term mission, Dr. Howard has been selected to fly as both astronaut and trainer on TSI's inaugural orbital spaceplane mission in March 2029, and will continue her work aboard the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station from Q4-2029.In her advisory capacity, Dr. Howard will collaborate closely with Chief Astronaut Bill McArthur, Dr. Pletser, and the broader TSI leadership to shape the psychological readiness strategies essential for sustaining peak performance in space.These comprehensive training programs, encompassing physical, operational, and psychological preparedness, will be delivered through the newly established Titans Space Academy. The Academy will serve as the central hub for astronaut development, offering state-of-the-art facilities for in-person and hybrid training models, as well as coordinating crucial off-site expeditions and analog missions to simulate various space environments.A key focus for Pletser and Dr. Howard, in collaboration with McArthur, will be the development of a specific tailored training regime for the Titans Astronauts. These individuals, paying $25M per person for unlimited access to space, are the first frequent space travelers and crucial enablers of space travel for the masses. They will be actively helping build TSI's lunar base, Titania Lunar, and are as such among the greatest adventurers of all time. All TSI astronauts will be involved from the beginning in the design philosophy of the TSI vehicles for the multi-vehicle cis-lunar transportation infrastructure.Introducing Two New, Specialized Astronaut CategoriesA cornerstone of TSI's innovative approach is the introduction of two new, specialized astronaut categories designed to meet the evolving demands of in-space commerce and infrastructure expansion: Research and Development (R&D) Astronauts and Expedition & Development (E&D) Astronauts. The R&D Astronauts will focus on pioneering scientific discovery, conducting cutting-edge experiments, and advancing new space technologies in microgravity, encompassing professionals from diverse scientific fields. These astronauts will be instrumental in validating experimental technologies and collaborating on research with partners on Earth, utilizing TSI's spaceplanes for short-duration work and its space stations or lunar facilities for long-term investigations.Complementing this, the E&D Astronauts are the designated builders of TSI's ambitious future, tasked with the hands-on construction, assembly, deployment, and maintenance of vital in-space and lunar infrastructure. Their responsibilities will range from building lunar habitats and establishing facilities for sustained lunar presence to potentially constructing large-scale systems like space-based solar power. These E&D specialists will integrate with TSI teams on Earth before their missions, ensuring seamless translation of blueprints into tangible structures in space. Both new astronaut roles, along with TSI's career astronauts, are designed to establish new global standards in space human capital, with pathways for high-performing R&D and E&D specialists to transition into career astronaut roles, all while contributing to TSI's multi-vehicle cis-lunar transportation infrastructure from the design phase.-- Read: Titans Space Pioneers New Astronaut Roles for In-Space R&D and Cis-Lunar Development, Establishing New Global StandardsNeal Lachman, CEO and Chief of Spacecraft Design at Titans Space Industries, stated: "The addition of Dr. Vladimir Pletser and Dr. Mindy Howard to our Advisory Board, alongside Bill McArthur, solidifies TSI's leadership in astronaut development. Vladimir's unparalleled expertise in operational training and Mindy's pioneering work in mental preparedness for spaceflight, combined with Bill's extensive command experience, create an unmatched capability to prepare our astronauts for the future of space exploration, much of which will be centered at our new Titans Space Academy. This is vital as we build our sustainable presence at Titania Lunar."Bill McArthur, Chief Astronaut, Missions Commander, and Advisory Board member at Titans Space Industries, commented: "I am exceptionally pleased to welcome Vladimir and Mindy to the advisory team. Vladimir's profound knowledge of astronaut training systems and Mindy's critical expertise in psychological preparedness for civilian astronauts are invaluable assets. The Titans Space Academy will be where their collective wisdom translates into tangible readiness for our crews. Together, we will ensure all TSI astronauts, ranging from the Titans Astronauts to the ones they help us sponsor, receive the most comprehensive and advanced preparation for their historic missions.Dr. Vladimir Pletser, newly appointed Advisory Board Member, said: "I am honored to join the Titans Space Industries Advisory Board and contribute to their visionary approach to space exploration. The opportunity to help develop the training programs for a new generation of astronauts-utilizing the impressive capabilities envisioned for the Titans Space Academy-is immensely exciting. I look forward to applying my experience to ensure TSI crews are prepared for the unique challenges and rewards of their cis-lunar missions and beyond."Dr. Mindy Howard, newly appointed Advisory Board Member, added:“Astronauts cannot thrive in space without mental readiness, and that is the foundation I'm building at Titans Space Industries. My mission is to ensure every TSI astronaut is not only technically trained but also psychologically equipped for peak performance in space under the most extreme conditions. By flying alongside them, I'll get to know each astronaut personally, enabling me to provide tailored mental preparedness support whenever it's needed. I'm not just designing these programs, I'm living and leading them to ensure every individual can perform at their best.”Vaseema Hussain MCIAT, Director of Space Sustainability and Astronaut Liaison at Titans Space Industries, remarked: "The collective expertise of Dr. Pletser and Dr. Howard, joining with Bill McArthur, profoundly enhances our ability to support our astronauts holistically. The establishment of the Titans Space Academy as the locus for this training further demonstrates our commitment. Their focus on both the 'hard skill' training and critical psychological preparedness aligns perfectly with TSI's commitment to astronaut safety, well-being, and mission success as we pioneer new frontiers."Spaceplane and Space Station OperationsThe Titans Spaceplane is specifically designed to provide safe, reliable, efficient, and low-cost transportation for astronauts and cargo to and from the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station. Much like NASA's Space Shuttle ferried astronauts and supplies to and from Low Earth Orbit, the Titans spaceplanes will perform a similar function, with a key difference: the Titans Spaceplane is a Single-Stage-To-Orbit (SSTO), Horizontal Takeoff and Horizontal Landing (HTHL) vehicle, while the Space Shuttle utilized a vertical takeoff configuration. This unique design dramatically increases safety (because there are no explosive take-offs and stage separations) for the crew, streamlines operations and rapid reusability, and significantly reduces the cost per flight compared to traditional rocket systems.The Inaugural spaceplane flight is followed by frequent dedicated EarthLoop missions, providing an unprecedented platform for short-duration microgravity research. These EarthLoop flights are unique in that virtually all passengers aboard will be research crew, participating in a diverse array of scientific experiments. Each EarthLoop mission offers approximately three hours of sustained microgravity, a duration ideally suited for a wide range of scientific investigations.This capability complements the long-duration research conducted on the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station (TOPSS), enabling a comprehensive understanding of microgravity's effects across varying timeframes. The scale of EarthLoop operations, with frequent flights carrying large numbers of research crew, represents a seismic shift in the accessibility of microgravity, revolutionizing fields such as materials science, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. By dramatically increasing the volume of microgravity research, EarthLoop and TOPSS missions will help accelerate the development of new technologies, medicines, and manufacturing processes.Recognizing the growing demand for access to LEO, Titans Space Industries is offering comprehensive 1-month all-inclusive mission packages to companies, space agencies, and research institutions for a fixed price of $25 million. Each package includes transportation for two astronauts to and from TOPSS aboard a Titans Spaceplane, as well as accommodation and support within the station for the duration of the mission. This offering provides a cost-effective and streamlined pathway for organizations to conduct research, perform manufacturing processes, or gain firsthand experience in the unique environment of low Earth orbit.About Titans Space IndustriesTitans Space Industries (TSI) is dedicated to developing safe, innovative, and cost-effective cis-lunar space exploration technologies. The company is committed to making space accessible to all and is working to develop a variety of spaceflight programs, including human spaceflight, cargo transportation, and space exploration. TSI's vision is to lead the way in making space travel a reality for millions of people around the world.With a combined 600 years of experience in business and aerospace, TSI's founding team boasts an unparalleled depth of knowledge and expertise. This seasoned leadership brings together the sharpest minds in both fields, ensuring strategic brilliance and operational excellence. Further amplifying this expertise, the company's development of factories and facilities throughout the U.S. will be under the leadership of a senior management team with a combined 1,000 years in aerospace, including director roles of the NASA Space Shuttle program and ISS missions. This wealth of hands-on experience guarantees the highest standards in manufacturing, safety, and innovation for all Titans Space projects.---- Further Information ----- Titans Space Industries Business & Investment Thesis:- Titans Space Industries Manifesto: Introducing a New Paradigm for Space Access and Leading the Next-Gen Space EconomyTechnology- Titans Spaceplanes:- Titans Spaceplanes (video):- Titans Engines Systems:- Titans OrbitalPort Space Station:- Titans SpaceShips/Orbital Transporters:Library- White Papers & Analyses:About the Titans Astronauts CorpsTitans Space Industries has established the“Titans Astronauts” program, an exclusive, subscription-based membership granting unlimited access to future space missions and related experiences, including frequent lunar visits. With a target membership of up to 2,000 ultra-wealthy individuals joining the program through 2030, each paying $25 million over a six-quarter period, this program will generate a substantial (lump sum, non-recurring) revenue stream and create a community of dedicated space enthusiasts contributing to the long-term sustainability of TSI's space tourism initiatives.Further Information:About Chief Astronaut Bill McArthurA veteran of four spaceflights and a retired U.S. Army Colonel, William S.“Bill” McArthur Jr. has had a distinguished career marked by extensive experience in aviation, engineering, and space exploration. His trajectory took him from the rigorous training environments of the U.S. Army and test pilot school to serving as commander of the International Space Station.About Dr. Vladimir PletserAbout Dr. Mindy Howard

