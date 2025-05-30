Allegiant Reports April 2025 Traffic
|
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
|
|
April 2025
|
April 2024
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
1,526,823
|
1,328,010
|
15.0 %
|
Revenue passenger miles (000)
|
1,447,242
|
1,232,419
|
17.4 %
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,802,989
|
1,495,665
|
20.5 %
|
Load factor
|
80.3 %
|
82.4 %
|
(2.1pts)
|
Departures
|
11,010
|
9,296
|
18.4 %
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
934
|
911
|
2.5 %
|
Total System* – Year Over Year Comparison
|
|
April 2025
|
April 2024
|
Change
|
Passengers
|
1,543,689
|
1,344,077
|
14.9 %
|
Available seat miles (000)
|
1,865,323
|
1,543,609
|
20.8 %
|
Departures
|
11,433
|
9,637
|
18.6 %
|
Average stage length (miles)
|
930
|
907
|
2.6 %
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
|
Preliminary Financial Results
|
|
$ per gallon
|
April 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
|
$2.51
|
|
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT ) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly/iiFa303wrtF
ALGT/G
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: href="" rel="nofollow" allegiantai
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
|
Allegiant Media Contact:
|
|
Investor Inquiries:
|
Sonya Padgett
|
|
Sherry Wilson
|
[email protected]
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Allegiant Travel CompanyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment