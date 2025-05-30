The Blind Guy Wins Top Window Treatment Store In Businessrate's 'Best Of 2025' Award

BusinessRate Award 2025 for Best Window Treatment Company

The Blind Guy of Rocklin, CA, wins BusinessRate's 2025 Best Window Treatment Store award, recognizing trusted service, expert guidance, & community commitment.

- Brad Cocagne, owner of The Blind GuyROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Blind Guy , a leading provider of custom window treatments in Rocklin and surrounding areas, is proud to announce its recognition as a 'Best of 2025' award recipient from BusinessRate in the Window Treatment Store category.BusinessRate's 'Best of' awards are determined through a comprehensive analysis of a business's recent customer reviews. This methodology ensures that the awards reflect current customer experiences and satisfaction levels. By evaluating businesses within the same category and geographic area, BusinessRate provides a fair comparison and shines the spotlight on those constantly raising the bar in delivering an exceptional customer experience.Standing out in one of the most competitive categories in the home improvement space, The Blind Guy bested other window treatment stores in the area. This reflects the company's unwavering commitment to both craftsmanship and community. With over two decades of experience, The Blind Guy has built a trusted reputation for pairing high-quality products with exceptional service, helping clients transform their spaces with solutions tailored to their individual preferences and needs.Locally owned and operated, The Blind Guy's continued success has been fueled by referrals and repeat business from satisfied customers throughout the Rocklin area. The company is known not just for its attentive service but also for offering a curated selection of top-tier products from renowned brands in quality and innovation, such as Norman Window Fashions and Hunter Douglas. Whether clients are drawn to timeless shutters or modern motorized shades, The Blind Guy delivers expert guidance and professional installation backed by years of experience.Reflecting on the journey, Brad added,“We never set out to just sell blinds. We want to be a reliable partner for our neighbors. Whether it's helping a family find the right shade for their nursery or guiding a business through large-scale upgrades, we're here for the long haul. This award belongs just as much to the people who've welcomed us into their homes as it does to our team.”To learn more about The Blind Guy's custom window treatment solutions or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (916) 686-7997.

