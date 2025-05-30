Pat & Charlene Neal Honor 1977 Commitment With $500K Gift To New College Of Florida Fueling A New Era Of Growth & Impact

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly fifty years after first pledging support to New College of Florida, acclaimed Florida builder, statesman, and civic visionary Pat Neal and his wife Charlene have completed a $500,000 gift to the college. The contribution fulfills a pledge made in 1977 and affirms Neal's continued belief in New College's evolving role as a national leader in public liberal arts education.The Neals' gift arrives at a defining moment for New College. Under the New College of Florida leadership, the institution has seen record-breaking enrollment, a renewed focus on academic excellence and rising national recognition.“This is more than the completion of a pledge-it's an investment in momentum,” said Pat Neal.“I believed in New College's promise in 1977. Today, I believe even more deeply in its future.”Sydney Gruters, Executive Director of the New College Foundation emphasized the rare nature of the Neals' long-term commitment and the powerful message it sends to future supporters.“Pat and Charlene's generosity bridges generations. It's a testament to the kind of vision and dedication that built Florida and is now helping to reimagine its future in higher education, with the most distinctive public liberal arts college,” said Gruters.“We're incredibly proud to honor their legacy-and to build on it.”Beyond his distinguished career as a former state senator and chairman of Florida's Commission on Ethics, Pat Neal is a highly successful and respected homebuilder in the southeastern United States. Charlene served as an admissions counselor at New College from 1977 to 1978. Their profound impact on the Gulf Coast region is evident in their long-standing philanthropic leadership and dedication to education, environmental stewardship, and public service."Pat and Charlene Neal are significant pillars of the Sarasota community, a dedication reflected in their impactful contributions," said New College President Richard Corcoran. "This gift, like their broader community involvement, is transformative. This contribution honors the past while building the next chapter of New College's extraordinary story, a story deeply intertwined with the Neals' commitment to Sarasota."About Pat and Charlene NealPat Neal is the founder and chairman of Neal Communities, one of the most prominent and award-winning homebuilders in Florida. A former Florida State Senator and chairman of the Florida Commission on Ethics, Neal has spent over four decades shaping the civic, environmental, and educational landscape of the Gulf Coast. His legacy includes landmark developments, environmental preservation initiatives, and philanthropic contributions across the state. In 1977, Pat and Charlene pledged $500,000 to New College of Florida-a promise he has now fulfilled, reinforcing his lifelong commitment to building strong communities and investing in the future of Florida's next generation of leaders.About the New College FoundationThe New College Foundation supports the mission and growth of New College of Florida by securing philanthropic investments in student scholarships, academic programs, faculty support, and campus development. Under the leadership of its Board of Directors, the Foundation plays a vital role in elevating New College as the nation's premier public liberal arts honors college. Its efforts help sustain the college's unique commitment to intellectual rigor, classical learning, and civic engagement.To learn more about New College, visit NCF .For additional information on supporting the New College Foundation, visit NCF/give .

